America’s Got Talent’s Dee Dee Simon Opens Up About Going Last With Dreamgirls Performance And Reactions From Prison Coworkers: ‘I Went Out With A Bang'

America's Got Talent Season 19 is still in early stages, and the talent pool is already so stacked that it doesn't feel like there are enough golden buzzers to go around despite the extras this season. Dee Dee Simon was certainly a standout in the latest episode, as the registered nurse proved that she's also an incredible singer with her performance of what Simon Cowell described as "one of the hardest songs in the world," straight out of Dreamgirls. The singer – who works at a state prison – spoke with CinemaBlend the day after her AGT debut about her experience and the kinds of support she's gotten so far.
Dee Dee Simon's performance of the iconic "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls was saved for last in the episode that aired on June 11 (and is now streaming via Peacock Premium subscription), and it was easy to see why by the end. She channeled strong emotions into the performance, including kicking off her high heels in a move that she confirmed to CinemaBlend was spontaneous. While it was a climactic way to end the episode for viewers, what was it like for her to wait almost two full hours to see her performance? I asked the singer that very question, and she shared:
Considering that Dee Dee Simon filmed her performance all the way back in April, can anybody blame her for feeling a little anxious as the wait went on to watch her take on the song made unforgettable originally by Jennifer Holiday and then again by Jennifer Hudson in the film adaptation? Fortunately, as Simon said – she "went out with a bang" in the AGT episode.
Of course, Dee Dee Simon brought an interesting story to AGT. She informed the judges that she's a registered nurse and has been working at San Quentin State Prison for 19 years, telling the story of how a riot broke out the first time she sang there. There was "peace" the second time, and she shared that nobody at work knew she was auditioning for AGT. She definitely heard from plenty of people after the episode aired, as she shared:
Apparently, Dee Dee Simon had a pretty exciting day back at her regular job after not playing hooky in the wake of her AGT success! When I noted that most contestants won't have that very specific kind of prison-based support, the singer commented:
While Dee Dee Simon received an outpouring of support from prison coworkers, viewers saw in the episode on Tuesday night that her mom was in the audience rooting hard for her daughter...and singing along. There was more to the story than what the episode revealed, however, as the performer opened up about her mom being there for her:
The stars aligned for Dee Dee Simon with her AGT audition, ranging from having her family on hand to getting to sing a song that was important to her. When asked why she chose the high-stakes "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" when even Simon Cowell commented on how difficult it is to singer, she explained:
Choosing such a difficult song clearly did pay off, because it seems safe to say that she's going to crush whatever she performs next. Even if golden buzzer winners are often America's Got Talent champions, that's certainly not always the case. In case you missed it, check out Dee Dee Simon's Dreamgirls performance below:
The Season 19 auditions are still airing, so it may be some time before fans see Dee Dee Simon back on the AGT stage. For now, keep tuning in to NBC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of America's Got Talent, which is – as usual – a summer staple in the 2024 TV schedule. You can also find episodes streaming next day on Peacock.
