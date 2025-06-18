The Traitors Winner Gabby Windey Opens Up About Almost Turning Down The Show, And The Big Reason She Said Yes Is So On Brand
"It was the best thing I’ve done for my career."
Since Gabby Windey was in the 2025 TV schedule for the third season of The Traitors, she’s only become a more popular reality star, reportedly gaining 200k more followers on Instagram by the time the show ended. But if there’s one thing she’s gone viral for aside from being one of the winners of Season 3, it’s for all her hilarious call outs about waiting so long to get paid. Windey has elaborated on how she actually got on the show in the first place, and it only expands her personal brand we’ve loved going down the rabbit hole on since seeing her on the show.
While recently talking to Variety, Windey explained the story behind being cast on The Traitors, and apparently she needed some convincing. In her words:
In the new interview, Gabby Windey revealed that she said no to being on the Peacock series, but a few things ultimately changed her mind. For one, she was told that the show was so popular that the casting department was turning down a bunch of reality stars who wanted to be in it, and they wanted to choose her over other potential picks. Then, there was the issue of money. Windey felt like her career was slowing down after a few whirlwind years doing Season 26 of The Bachelor before starring on Season 19 of The Bachelorette and being a runner up on Dancing With The Stars.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
You can catch up on all The Traitors seasons now with a Peacock subscription for $7.99 a month. You can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
Before Gabby Windey broke into entertainment with her various appearances on hit shows, she was actually a nurse in an intensive care unit at University of Colorado Hospital, notably winning a humanitarian award for being on the frontline during the pandemic. She decided to retire from nursing in 2021 to explore her other passions for dance and entertainment, as she was an NFL cheerleader for the Denver Broncos for five years.
When Gabby Windey won The Traitors with her fellow final-standing Faithfuls, Dylan Efron, Ivar Mountbatten, and Dolores Catania, they split $204,300 between them (yes, she finally updated in April that she got it after previously having her wedding for $799), which means they each theoretically got $51,075. It’s not a mind-blowing sum, but she and the contestants also get paid for appearing on the show. When discussing dollar signs further, she said this:
Following her appearance on The Traitors, it doesn’t look like her career is slowing down again anytime soon, but as she noted, it’s not like she’s a multi-millionaire. She has a podcast called Long Winded With Gabby Windey and nabbed a ton of brand deals lately with the likes of Taco Bell, AT&T, Olly, Dominos, and Cheetos. She’s in the big leagues now. As she continued:
Gabby Windey will always be famous in the eyes of The Traitors fans, but we do have to wonder how the reality star will continue to level up her career following the big win.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.