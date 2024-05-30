Simon Cowell Came Up With AGT’s Second Golden Buzzer? What Is It, And How Do The Rest Of The Judges Feel?
The more, the merrier (and buzzier).
When it comes to delivering awe-inspiring performances and shocking feats of astonishment, America’s Got Talent is the king of the castle, and creator Simon Cowell showed off his Midas Touch once more in bringing a second Golden Buzzer into the competition for Season 19. The NBC hit premiere, which featured quite the stressful dance routine, understandably didn’t need to utilize the new change just yet, but all the judges seem highly enthused about AGT’s continued evolution.
Ahead of the 19th season’s debut, the America’s Got Talent squad spoke with Entertainment Tonight about giving auditioning hopefuls a few extra shots at stardom with five additional Golden Buzzers in the running for the remaining weeks of tryouts. As it goes with the ones that were already in place, a Golden Buzzer allows one of the judges to automatically advance an act into the next round of competition, despite what anyone else thinks.
Simon Cowell explained what sparked the idea to bring more of that fan-favorite into the show’s future.
Indeed, every season of AGT auditions features at least one or two acts (if not more) that defy all forms of logic and expectation. And there are no doubt times when one of those offbeat acts could have gone farther in the competition if the judges had more Golden Buzzers to hand out. Which is definitely a reason why Cowell's co-stars are pumped about the addition.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum didn't even make it out of the Season 19 premiere without using up her first Golden Buzzer. She gave it to middle school teacher Richard Goodall for his show-stopper performance of Journey's karaoke fave "Don't Stop Believin'." So it's understandable why she's pumped about the new addition. In her words:
The question now is how long it'll be before she hands out that second Buzzer, perhaps followed by light suggestions for Simon Cowell to introduced a third Golden Buzzer in Season 20. Maybe she'll wait a few years.
Terry Crews
Not that Klum was the only AGT star to go the Golden Buzzer route in the first episode of auditions. Stand-up comedian Learnmore Jonasi took the stage, revealing he traveled to the show all the way from Zimbabwe, and that he also happens to be a mega-fan of Terry Crews, who wound up guaranteeing Jonasi's placement in the next round of the competition. And Crews spoke to the extra Golden Buzzer's importance on a show with such a wide variety of acts.
Perhaps whoever takes the stage in the second episode should also voice their extreme fandom for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine vet, as a way to try and secure his second Buzzer. Or maybe something less devious.
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara, who returned to the franchise after stepping away for the Fantasy League spinoff didn't give out any of her Golden Buzzers on night one. But she definitely joined her co-judges in approving a decent-sized number of acts, such as Taiwanese magician Sam Huang (who seemingly pulled his fingers off of his own hand while standing in front of Vergara). When it comes to the extra Buzzer, Vergara was initially nonplussed, but came around once she realized that it wouldn't actually water things down. As she put it:
I can see why adding five new guarantees to the auditions might seem as if it would take away some importance from the Golden Buzzers that were already in place. But in this case, it just means the judges get to play favorites a few more times, giving lifelines to a few more acts that likely would have gone home extremely disappointed otherwise.
Howie Mandel
I'm pretty sure if America's Got Talent took its next season to space, or required all acts to be animal-related, Howie Mandel would have the same kind of "alright, let's do this!" attitude about it. So it's perhaps predictable that the stand-up comedian was just as positive-minded about additional buzzers, recalling how excited he was whenever the show first introduced the Golden Buzzer element.
Like Vergara and Cowell, Howie Mandel didn't reward any of the opening night acts with a Golden Buzzer, but there are plenty of auditions yet to come going into Summer 2024. That said, Cowell previously teased that more Golden Buzzers were issued out in the first two episodes than any comparable stretches in the past. Season 18's winner wasn't a buzzer recipient, but that could very easily change with the new season.
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday nights on NBC at 8:00 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.