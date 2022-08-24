'Andor' Video Interviews With Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough And More!

“Andor” is the latest Star Wars saga to come to Disney+! CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell sat down with stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Soller to discuss those massive practical sets, returning to the characters created in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and much, much more.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Sean Gushes About “Andor” To Diego Luna

02:30 - Genevieve O’Reilly On The Intricate And Beautiful Sets Of “Andor”

03:30 - Denise Gough Expected Green Screens, But Got A Whole World

04:45 - Adria Arjona On Working With Toby Haynes

05:45 - Kyle Soller On Working With Toby Haynes

06:30 - Diego Luna On The Writing Of Tony Gilroy

07:12 - Genevieve O’Reilly On Bringing Back Mon Mothma

08:05 - Adria Arjona On The Backstory Of She And Diego Luna’s Characters

08:50 - Kyle Soller’s Syril Could Have Joined The Rebellion

10:20 - Diego Luna On Acting With A Droid

11:24 - Why Genevieve O’Reilly Loves Star Wars Fans