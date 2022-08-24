'Andor' Video Interviews With Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough And More!
By Sean O'Connell , Jeff McCobb published
Watch the stars of Disney+'s 'Andor' discuss the characters and story that began in 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'
“Andor” is the latest Star Wars saga to come to Disney+! CinemaBlend Managing Editor Sean O’Connell sat down with stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Soller to discuss those massive practical sets, returning to the characters created in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and much, much more.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Sean Gushes About “Andor” To Diego Luna
02:30 - Genevieve O’Reilly On The Intricate And Beautiful Sets Of “Andor”
03:30 - Denise Gough Expected Green Screens, But Got A Whole World
04:45 - Adria Arjona On Working With Toby Haynes
05:45 - Kyle Soller On Working With Toby Haynes
06:30 - Diego Luna On The Writing Of Tony Gilroy
07:12 - Genevieve O’Reilly On Bringing Back Mon Mothma
08:05 - Adria Arjona On The Backstory Of She And Diego Luna’s Characters
08:50 - Kyle Soller’s Syril Could Have Joined The Rebellion
10:20 - Diego Luna On Acting With A Droid
11:24 - Why Genevieve O’Reilly Loves Star Wars Fans
