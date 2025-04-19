The Andor Season 2 Panel With Diego Luna At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog

Refresh

Gough is now talking about her character this season. She says we will learn more about Deidre's origins. She teased that "things get real strange" and "much more fascist" for Deidre this time around. Kyle Soller's Syril teases his character's romance with Deirdre this season, which he called "the heart" of his arc. Gough jokes the romance goes "goes super well." I'm so curious what they mean by all these comments. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

O'Reilly is talking about Mon Mothma. She said her and the cast feels like they have been "sitting on a diamond" and can'r wait for audiences to see the new season. She said the season starts in Mon Mothma's home world for a wedding. She said her character goes to some "dark places" amd her character has to go out of the shadows and speak up. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Gilroy let the audience know that the episodes are dropping three episodes at a time, with each batch taking place during a different year leading up to Rogue One. Gilroy is is calling the season "a chorus" that will play out the stories of every character we followed in Season 1.

Tony Gilroy, producers and the whole cast is here including Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Genevieve O'Reilly, Alan Tudyk and Denise Gough. The energy from the fans is so palpable right now and Gilroy and Luna thanked fans for the massive support they've given the show already. Luna is teasing new and familiar characters and is urging fans to go back to Rogue One right after they finish. In his words: "You're gonna see a different film."

Over 100 Star Wars fans are dressed up like the prisoners from Andor Season 1, and not only took to the stage, but walked all around Celebration Stage in unison yelling "One Way Out." This is too good. And what a way to honor Season 1. (Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)