'I Want To Leave It That Way.' There's Been Speculation About Diego Luna Wanting To Leave Andor After Season 2, But How Does He Feel About The Show Ending?

News
By published

Cassian Andor's time is coming to an end.

The end of yet another Star Wars era is almost upon us. Andor Season 2 is about to move from the slate of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows slate and begin airing on the 2025 TV schedule, with three episodes being weekly on Disney+. Once the 12-episode season is over, it will wrap up Diego Luna’s time as Cassian Andor, as the show is leading directly into the events of Rogue One. While there has speculation that Luna wanted to leave Andor after Season 2, the actor informed CinemaBlend that he had nothing but a positive experience working on the Star Wars series as it reaches its conclusion.

Our own Jeff McCobb spoke with Luna, who was seated next to Bix Caleen actress Adria Arjona, during the Andor Season 2 junket, and among the questions he asked him was out he felt about bringing Cassian Andor to an end. The star of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which opens on the 2025 movies schedule in October, answered:

Damn, it feels nice, man. It feels nice. It's been 10 wonderful years. I've been waking up every day with the need to to do more, to keep going to work, to keep interacting with this family, with this community. I've learned a lot. I'm fortunate, and it's been a long time. It's been a long time, and and I'm still enjoying every second of it. And I want to leave it that way. I want to leave it in a very positive note. What I went through, I'm keeping, and that's all that matters.

This summer marks the 10-year anniversary of when Rogue One, the second Star Wars movie of the Disney era, began filming, with its release to the public coming in December 2016. Given that the movie ended with Cassian and the other main characters dying, it understandably seemed at the time like he would be a one-and done character. However, thanks to Andor, we’ve been been able to follow along with the title character in the half decade leading up to him perishing on Scarif alongside Jyn Erso. So Luna got to stick around in a galaxy far, far away for a decade, something he’s enjoyed immensely.

Although it had originally been planned for Andor to run five seasons, show creator Tony Gilroy explained that this ultimately just wasn’t feasible. The decision to end the show after two seasons was “born out of desperation” after he realized just how “monumental” an effort it was putting Andor together during Season 1. Additionally, since this is a Rogue One prequel, Gilroy added that, “Diego’s face couldn’t take the timing, because it just takes too long to make it.”

Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%

Disney Plus Annual Plan: $159.99 A Year - Save 16%
If you're a big fan of Andor and the rest of the Star Wars franchise, it's worth considering paying for a year upfront for Disney+ to save yourself over $30 and have annual access to a galaxy far, far away. Rather than paying the monthly rate of $15.99 a month on its Ad-Free standalone plan (working out as $191.88 a year), you can pay just $159.99 for 12 months.

View Deal

So rather than dedicating one season to cover a year leading up to Rogue One, Andor Season 2 has instead dedicated three episodes each to peek in on what Cassian Andor is up to in the subsequent years after the events of Season 1. The end result seems to have paid off, as Season 2 has already earned a lot of early positive reception. And while Diego Luna is leaving Cassian behind him, he’ll always be a member of the Star Wars family, and he’s definitely grateful for the experience.

Andor Season 2 premieres tomorrow on Disney+, and the series will conclude on May 13. After that, next on the live-action Star Wars TV front is Ahsoka Season 2, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Adam Holmes
Adam Holmes
Senior Content Producer

Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

The Story Behind How Seth Rogen Got Several Directors To Play Themselves On The Studio (Ron Howard’s Thoughts About His ‘A–hole’ Appearance Are A+)

‘Everybody Sees What I See Now;’ North Of North’s Anna Lambe Get Honest About Bringing Inuk Representation To Audiences

Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Has Some Real Competition As Sydney Sweeney Posts Her Own Adorable Dog Content: ‘Introducing Sully Bear’
See more latest
Most Popular
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney stare each other down in front of the ocean in Anyone But You.
Glen Powell's Dog Brisket Has Some Real Competition As Sydney Sweeney Posts Her Own Adorable Dog Content: ‘Introducing Sully Bear’
The Kardashians
It Pays To Go To Space. No Really, The Kardashians Actually Sent Lauren Sánchez A $7K Gift
Sarah Michelle Gellar in I know what you did last summer
Sarah Michelle Gellar Returns To Horror For Ready Or Not 2, But I'm Freaking Out About More Legends That Got Confirmed
David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan filming in darkness in beautiful night scene Superman (formerly Legacy)
Nicholas Hoult And Rachel Brosnahan Were Mesmerized The First Time They Saw David Corenswet As Superman, But They Forgot One Obvious Truth
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pilots a ship on Andor
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (April 21-27)
Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter.
Tom Felton Met A Bunch Of Shocked Harry Potter Fans And I Couldn't Get Enough Of His Draco Malfoy Joke
Abby in the middle of beating Joel to death in The Last of Us Season 2
The Last Of Us Creators Explain Key Character Change During That Gut-Wrenching Scene, And I Definitely Think It Was The Right Move For Live-Action
Andrew and Joey Lawrence posing on a carpet in 2017
Joey Lawrence Remembers Fishing With John Candy While Brother Andrew Offers Wild Story About Arnold Schwarzenegger Making Him Hold A Lit Cigar When He Was 7
Doug Kiker, American Idol&#039;s &quot;Singing Garbage Man&quot; is shown at his Season 18 audition.
Singing Garbage Man's Ex Speaks Out About American Idol Talent After His Untimely Death At 32
Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man
Andrew Garfield Explains What It Would Take To Get Him Back As Spider-Man, And I Honestly Love His Take