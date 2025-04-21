The end of yet another Star Wars era is almost upon us. Andor Season 2 is about to move from the slate of upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows slate and begin airing on the 2025 TV schedule, with three episodes being weekly on Disney+. Once the 12-episode season is over, it will wrap up Diego Luna’s time as Cassian Andor, as the show is leading directly into the events of Rogue One. While there has speculation that Luna wanted to leave Andor after Season 2, the actor informed CinemaBlend that he had nothing but a positive experience working on the Star Wars series as it reaches its conclusion.

Our own Jeff McCobb spoke with Luna, who was seated next to Bix Caleen actress Adria Arjona, during the Andor Season 2 junket, and among the questions he asked him was out he felt about bringing Cassian Andor to an end. The star of Kiss of the Spider Woman, which opens on the 2025 movies schedule in October, answered:

Damn, it feels nice, man. It feels nice. It's been 10 wonderful years. I've been waking up every day with the need to to do more, to keep going to work, to keep interacting with this family, with this community. I've learned a lot. I'm fortunate, and it's been a long time. It's been a long time, and and I'm still enjoying every second of it. And I want to leave it that way. I want to leave it in a very positive note. What I went through, I'm keeping, and that's all that matters.

This summer marks the 10-year anniversary of when Rogue One, the second Star Wars movie of the Disney era, began filming, with its release to the public coming in December 2016. Given that the movie ended with Cassian and the other main characters dying, it understandably seemed at the time like he would be a one-and done character. However, thanks to Andor, we’ve been been able to follow along with the title character in the half decade leading up to him perishing on Scarif alongside Jyn Erso. So Luna got to stick around in a galaxy far, far away for a decade, something he’s enjoyed immensely.

Although it had originally been planned for Andor to run five seasons, show creator Tony Gilroy explained that this ultimately just wasn’t feasible. The decision to end the show after two seasons was “born out of desperation” after he realized just how “monumental” an effort it was putting Andor together during Season 1. Additionally, since this is a Rogue One prequel, Gilroy added that, “Diego’s face couldn’t take the timing, because it just takes too long to make it.”

So rather than dedicating one season to cover a year leading up to Rogue One, Andor Season 2 has instead dedicated three episodes each to peek in on what Cassian Andor is up to in the subsequent years after the events of Season 1. The end result seems to have paid off, as Season 2 has already earned a lot of early positive reception. And while Diego Luna is leaving Cassian behind him, he’ll always be a member of the Star Wars family, and he’s definitely grateful for the experience.

Andor Season 2 premieres tomorrow on Disney+, and the series will conclude on May 13. After that, next on the live-action Star Wars TV front is Ahsoka Season 2, which doesn’t have a release date yet.