'Andor' Season 2 Spoiler Interviews With Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough And More!
The cast of “Andor” (Diego Luna, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly) and showrunner Tony Gilroy join CinemaBlend for a spoiler-filled talk about all things Season 2! We get into that infamous dinner with Syril’s mom, Mon Mothma’s drunken dance sequence, why there’s not more aliens, that big ending character introduction and much, much more!
Video Chapters
0:00 - How Diego Luna Feels About Never Holding A Lightsaber
0:38 - Diego Luna On How It Feels Now That His ‘Star Wars’ Run Has Come To An End
1:23 - Denise Gough And Kyle Soller Laugh About Dedra Meeting Syril’s Mom
4:10 - The ‘Andor’ Season 2 Timeline Tony Gilroy Wishes He Had More Time For
4:50 - Adria Arjona And Diego Luna Don’t Think ‘Andor’ Season 2 Needs Any More Episodes
6:15 - Genevieve O’Reilly On Mon Mothma’s Drunken Dance Sequence
7:22 - What Is A Date Night For Dedra And Syril? Denise Gough And Kyle Soller Weigh In
8:10 - The Tragic Love Story Of Bix And Cassian, Explained By Adria Arjona
8:55 - Showrunner Tony Gilroy Is Sensitive About ‘Andor’s’ Lack Of Aliens
9:40 - Kyle Soller And Denise Gough On The Grounded Nature Of ‘Andor’
11:15 - Who Is Bix’s Baby And What’s Their Name? Tony Gilroy And Adria Arjona Have A “Hypothetical Answer”
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
