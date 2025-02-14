Attack On Titan Destroyed Me During Its Final Season, But The Post-Credits Scene In The Compilation Film Is An Absolute Delight
I need this post-credit scene injected into my veins.
Below are major spoilers for Attack on Titan's divisive ending. Beware if you haven't finished the anime!
There are anime out there that truly stand the test of time, and one of those is certainly Attack on Titan. The final season was released between 2020 and 2023, and now, a new compilation film titled Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, released for a limited time in U.S. theaters, compiles the last two epic episodes into one long film—but for every moment that the ending and final season destroyed me, the post-credits scene was an absolute joy, and the voice-actors agree.
Bryce Papenbrook and Trina Nishimura are the English dub actors behind Eren and Mikasa. In honor of the compilation film's release, they were able to voice over the characters once more in the newly added post-credit sequence – which takes place in an alternate reality with the same characters, just in a normal world. Papenbrook said it was a "delight" because it was a joy after all the emotions he felt voicing the character:
The post-credit scene features the core three characters – Eren, Mikasa, and Armin. This time, they are not soldiers in the Scout regiment or experiencing the most heartbreaking deaths known to man – they are simply teenagers going to see a movie (Attack on Titan). As someone whose heart has been cracked over and over again thanks to this show, I find this lovely.
Trina Nishimura even commented that while they are in the real world now, there are so many callbacks to the show itself and Attack on Titan's ending of cyclical violence, as well as characters that eagle-eyed fans can spot if they look hard enough:
When it comes to some of the best anime to start your journey on, Attack on Titan is a really great pick. Nishimura is totally spot-on that even the post-credit scene is still connected to so many amazing moments and characters throughout the show.
There's plenty to love about the anime, from the most badass non-Titan characters to the actual Titans themselves to the worldbuilding that we get to experience. But at the end of the day, it really is this theme – that human nature and violence can just become this endless cycle that is hard to break out of -- that sticks out.
It's kind of crazy that somehow a simple post-credit scene is still able to hit that message while still being a breath of fresh air from the pain and drama we went through during this show.
While Attack on Titan has come to a close, who knows what the future will hold? No anime out there will beat the AOT story arcs or the themes that this series delivered. But for now, at least I can remember my favorite characters as everyday people living their lives instead of dying on the battlefield. Yeah… I think I'll go and rewatch that post-credit scene once more.
