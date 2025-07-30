l Love The Parent Trap Reunion In Freakier Friday, So Of Course I Had To Ask Lindsay Lohan How It Came Together

Spoilers ahead for Freakier Friday.

The Freakier Friday release of course has Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reuniting on the big screen as mother and daughter over 20 years later for another hilarious body swap comedy. But, did you know that within the movie Lohan also gets to work with one of her The Parent Trap co-stars? When the latest trailer for the sequel dropped last month, eagle-eyed fans noticed Elaine Hendrix briefly makes an appearance , and I had know how they made it happen.

I Asked Lindsay Lohan How Freakier Friday's Parent Trap Reunion Came Together

Elaine Hendrix played the twins’ stepmother-to-be, Meredith Blake, in Lohan’s first movie in 1998. The camping trip scene where Hallie and Annie raise hell on Meredith lives rent free in the heads of many Disney kids, so how lovely is it that Freakier Friday has a little nod to another one of Lohan’s movies? Here’s what Lohan told me about how Hendrix was cast in the movie:

[Director] Nisha Ganatra is friends with her. I'm still friends with Elaine. But, it was kind of just on a whim we were like, ‘Should Elaine do this?’ And we're like, yes. Why not? And, it was a great day. We had so much fun. I love Elaine. It just kind of came about randomly.

Lindsay Lohan was twelve years old when she played dual roles of Annie and Hallie ( which was honestly Oscar-worthy given I and many people thought Lohan really was a twin when it came out). As the actress shared during our interview, the Freakier Friday director is friends with Hendrix, and the decision was made sort of on a “whim”. When I asked Lohan if she’s stayed in contact with Hendrix over the years, she said this:

So we just actually were talking yesterday, so it's funny that you brought her up. A friend of hers is doing a production of something having to do with the Parent Trap in New York they're doing… I love Elaine.

Lohan is talking about an off-Broadway The Parent Trap musical parody called Ginger Twinsies that is currently playing at the Orpheum Theatre from director Kevin Zak. Per an Instagram post from last month, Elaine Hendrix actually joined the producing team of the show.

Where To Look For Elaine Hendrix In Freakier Friday

I’m absolutely obsessed with the fact that Lindsay Lohan and Elaine Hendrix still keep in touch, and talk about The Parent Trap-related things, but I bet you’re wondering where to find the reunion in Freakier Friday, right? I’ve seen the movie, and while I won’t give the details away, I can direct you to a scene that has a lot of fashion in it as teased in the trailers. You won’t miss her!

Along with Hendrix showing up in Freakier Friday, she was also seen at the premiere with Lohan and another The Parent Trap co-star, Lisa Ann Walter. Check them out:

All this Lindsay Lohan nostalgia just makes my heart happy! You can see Freakier Friday when it hits theaters on August 8.