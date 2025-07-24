The Sandman Season 2 Finale Delivered Big Twists For Some Surprise Characters, And The Creator Broke Down These Major Moments For Us
I didn't expect this.
Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for The Sandman Season 2, Volume 2 are ahead!
Although The Sandman doesn’t technically end until the bonus episode “Death: The High Cost of Living” is released to fans who have a Netflix subscription, the series’ main storyline has now concluded. For the most part, these final episodes of The Sandman Season 2 faithfully adapted the way Neil Gaiman’s original comic book series ended after a three-year absence. Tom Sturridge’s Morpheus willingly gave up his life to the Kindly Ones, and Lyta Hall’s son Daniel, played here by Interview with the Vampire’s Jacob Anderson, becoming the new Dream of the Endless. The show even included elements from the prequel miniseries The Sandman: Overture by having Morpheus speak with his parents, Time and Night.
However, as someone who’s read the original Sandman series, what stuck out to me was how the TV version deviated from its source material. Fortunately, I was able to talk with series co-creator David S. Goyer about the big twists thrown in for some surprise characters. While our conversation later turned to topics like what he thought of James Gunn’s Superman, the majority of the interview revolved around The Sandman, so let’s go over what he had to say about these major moments from the finale, titled “A Tale of Graceful Ends.”
Joanna Constantine And The Corinthian Are Romantically Involved
Just like in the comics, The Corinthian returned for the final episodes of The Sandman, with Boyd Holbrook now playing a version of this living nightmare who has the memories of his predecessor, but won’t be overtaken by his violent tendencies. David S. Goyer first told me the following about why he liked The Corinthian becoming a more sympathetic character so much:
Then we have Jenna Coleman’s Joanna Constantine, specifically the present day version, who substituted for John Constantine on the Netflix show. While John wasn’t involved in The Sandman’s closing comic book arc, Joanna was very much an important player, as she was paired with The Corinthian to track down the infant Daniel, who’d been kidnapped by Loki. Initially Joanna was leery towards this new Corinthian since she remembered the original’s killing spree across the decades, while Corinthian 2.0 was clearly taken with the occult detective and wanted to pursue a deeper relationship with her.
Joanna was very much not on board with this during their search for Daniel and Loki, but after Morpheus’ funeral, she realized that the second Corinthian was indeed nothing like the original. So they kissed and ignited an unorthodox romantic connection. Goyer this to say about why he like pairing these two together:
Joanna Constantine acknowledged that her and The Corinthian’s relationship would be unusual since it would only happen in her dreams, but given how her past relationships turned out, she was willing to give this a shot. Alas, with The Sandman ending, we’ll never learn whether these two crazy kids make it together or not. I’m leaning towards them having a bright future yes since Joanna’s not turned off by Corinthian’s eye mouths.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Destruction Met The New Dream
When Destruction bid farewell to Dream and Delirium on that island, that was the last time he appeared in the comics (chronologically speaking). In the TV show, however, Barry Sloane’s Destruction returned to meet with Daniel in The Dreaming as Morpheus’ funeral was going on, though he didn’t want any of the other Endless, i.e. his siblings, to know he was around. David S. Goyer praised Sloane’s performance earlier in the interview, then explained why it made sense for Destruction and Daniel to meet:
Although Daniel is just as much Dream as Morpheus was and has all his predecessor’s memories, he’s still enough of a new individual that he doesn’t automatically know everything he needs to do or how he needs to act. So that provided an easy in for Destruction to make an unexpected appearance and pass along some advice. Goyer continued:
Ultimately we leave Destruction off basically in the same place where he was left at the end of Volume 1 and in the comics: heading off to destinations unknown in the universe and likely to never interact with the other Endless again. But that was indeed a nice full circle moment added onto The Sandman’s final chapters, and helped it Daniel get ready to meet the rest of his siblings at the end of the last episode.
The Kindly Ones End-Credits Returned In The End-Credits Scene
Like so many comic book movies and TV shows do nowadays, The Sandman Season 2 finale thew in its own end-credits scene. Before “A Tale of Graceful Ends” came to a close, we checked in one last time with The Kindly Ones, as they were seen opening yet another fortune cookie, this one about stories ending. It was a very meta cap on The Sandman (again, excluding the bonus episode), but it wasn’t David S. Goyer who came up with this, but rather co-creator Allan Heinberg. Goyer told me:
While it’s unfortunate that Netflix’s The Sandman (one of the best shows to binge watch on Netflix) had to trim quite a bit from the comics in order to focus on Morpheus’ story, it makes sense once it became clear this series wasn’t going to last four+ seasons. I think the goal of unifying those narratives that Goyer mentioned was effectively accomplished, and checking in one last time on The Kindly Ones was an interesting way to put a bow on the main storyline. Nina Wadia, Dinita Gohil, and Souad Faress’ characters represent the past, present and future, and though Morpheus’ story has ended, there are countless more where that came from.
There’s just one more installment left to go with The Sandman, as “Death: The High Cost of Living,” focusing on Kirby’s Death, drops on July 31. After that, you’ll ant to look over the rest of the 2025 Netflix release dates to figure out what other movies and TV shows you’ll be watching on the platform in the latter half of the year.
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.