Some People Are Upset Over A Couple Of Deaths In Squid Game Season 3, And I Have To Ask, Are We Watching The Same Show?

It's over. It's finally over.

I remember when Squid Game first premiered; it was all anyone could talk about. Not only did it become one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix (because let's be honest, we all binged the heck out of this series), but it became a worldwide phenomenon. Really.

Those pink suits were everywhere. The central theme was all you would hear on TikTok for a time. Hands down, it became the biggest South Korean TV show. Then, of course, Season 2 was released in 2024, and while we were upset that it was split into two seasons , we at least had the chance to wait for the third season and build up hype.

Now, it's finally done. I binged the entire show, and I must say, I'm glad it's over; I'm happy to have the memories. However, there has been some online chatter about inevitable character deaths in this series that have upset some people, and… I'm sorry, are we watching the same show? I'm very concerned. Let's talk about it.

The following article contains MAJOR spoilers for Squid Game Season 3. Read at your own risk.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Season, Overall, Wasn't As Good As The Last Two

I'll be real with all of you and admit that Season 3 did not seem as good as the first two.

I had a few issues with it. Going back to Season 2, there was a lot happening in terms of the story. I really loved watching the slow progression of Gi-hun's transformation into a vengeful man and his direct interaction with the Front Man, as well as the growing dynamic, all of which was ripped away at the very end.

And, of course, I bonded with some of the new characters, like Player 222, Player 149, and the iconic Player 120. They were my favorites, and honestly, they were that to many people. They really made the season that much more enjoyable.

Some things fell flat in Season 3, however. With The Front Man and Gi-hun, it did feel as if that storyline was just sort of…left there. I thought there'd be more conflict from the Front Man's side or more of a confrontation, but there wasn't much of one.

Even so, it was still enjoyable. But there's one thing that's getting to me.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, Some Viewers Growing Upset Over A Few Players Dying Is The Opposite Of What The Show Is

If you're upset about characters dying, I don’t know why you’re here.

We have known what Squid Game is from the very beginning. Players that we love are going to die. We saw that in the first season, and we knew it would come with the third. In Season 3, deaths of three specific players (222, 120, and 149) were particularly upsetting to many fans, as I mentioned earlier.

And I'm sorry, if you're upset about these three dying, then you need to rethink why you were watching this show in the first place. It's these kinds of deaths that really make the series meaningful, and the fact that some are upset about it really shocks me.

If anything, I think their deaths are beautiful, in so many ways. Player 120 only wished to be accepted for who she was, and she died protecting the two people who did that wholeheartedly and were there for her throughout the entire game. Player 149's death was because she couldn't live with herself after killing her son to protect 222 and her newborn baby; giving a mother's life for another mother. Poetic in many ways.

And of course, the older 222 is only a continuation of that, a woman who knows she isn't going to make it out alive, and sacrificed herself so her baby could live. A mother's love knows no bounds.

Some fans have said they wanted them to win, or for someone to make it through, and honestly, that's just wishful thinking. Because let's be honest – it's never the good ones who make it. Only the selfish ones do. These three wouldn't have made it because they relied on each other, and that's what makes you a target in this game.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Creator Himself Said The Series Would NOT Have A Happy Ending

I knew what I was getting into, as I was aware that this series was going to have a bleak ending. The creator himself said so before Season 3 aired, and that was delivered thoroughly with the finale, one that punched me in the stomach epically.

In reality, the ending may not be the one you wanted, but it's the one we needed. Player 222 (the baby), as the final player of this game on this island, is symbolic of a new life – someone who really wasn't affected by the chaos and will most likely live an everyday life without any memory of it. It's life at the beginning of an endless cycle of violence, and Gi-hun being the final sacrifice to implement that makes so much sense.

I know that we wanted our faves to win – so did I. Heck, a part of me almost wanted Gi-hun to win again after his intense face-off in the first episode of Season 2 . But deep down, I knew he wouldn't – and this makes the most sense.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I also know people are upset about the idea of an American spinoff, which is actually happening – David Fincher, of The Social Network fame, is working on it , so honestly, I'm pretty eager to see where this goes.

However, that last scene is not entirely just a tease for what's to come. I think it's a huge social commentary on how, even if we end the supposed cycle of violence, war will always continue. Someone is always going to get hurt. We observed that the VIPs from the game all spoke English to some extent. Who's to say one wasn't from America and they took the games to the USA?

It's to capitalize on the games that encompassed society in Korea, but now on a much bigger scale with a country as large as the USA. These individuals saw opportunities for profit and people to exploit, and they seized them. So, despite the games in Korea supposedly coming to an end, the pain only continues – this time in English.

Yes, that's bleak. But it's reality. It's authentic and raw, and honestly, something that many people can't handle. I know we all want a happy ending, but that's why the best rom-coms exist. Squid Game was never a happy show, and I'm glad it went in this direction.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Series As A Whole Was Enjoyable, Even If Your Favorites Were Killed

This show is still good. I will always support it. If it weren’t for Squid Game, I most likely wouldn't have become as interested in Korean TV as I did and discovered some truly amazing shows. Even if the third season wasn't as great, and your favorites, as well as mine, were killed, this show is still great.

The cultural impact it has left on us can't be undone or ignored, and even if we are agitated by how the story came to an end, it's essential to take an objective look at it. It makes sense how it ended, and that's really all I can ask for.

Was it perfect? No, not in any way, shape, or form. But you won't find me rioting for a rewrite like I did with Game of Thrones Season 8 . This ended precisely where it should have, and I have no complaints.