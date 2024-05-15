Comedian Jim Norton Shares The R-Rated ‘Dirty Stuff’ He Tried To Get Into Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man
Then he tells us why it was cut.
Comedian Jim Norton thinks Spider-Man stinks. If you listen to Norton on his daily SiriusXM talk show Jim and Sam – or follow his new Youtube Channel with his wife titled Nikki and Jim – this should come as no surprise. Norton thinks a lot of people stink. But Spidey fans who returned to theaters a few weeks back to revisit Raimi’s initial 2002 film got to see Norton in his celebrated cameo role, playing one of the many New Yorkers who hate Spider-Man’s guts. The scene looked like this:
However, it could have gone VERY differently. What follows is an entertaining conversation with Jim Norton about his past film roles, his current radio and YouTube endeavors, and his plans to take his act back on tour.
‘He stinks, and I don’t like him.’
During a recent conversation with Jim Norton on behalf of his new YouTube Channel, the comic and actor opened up about his day on set shooting the lines for his brief shot in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, still one of the best Spider-Man movies ever made. And the way that Norton remembers it, things got pretty raunchy. According to the comic:
Norton went on to joke that Spider-Man being back in theaters has led to a fresh wave of recognition on the streets of his native New York City. Norton told CinemaBlend:
From Spidey to Scorsese
Norton of course has gone on to do so much more in the wake of his Spider-Man appearance. A longtime staple of the legendary Opie and Anthony Show, Norton continued his run on SiriusXM by teaming with co-host Sam Roberts for Jim and Sam. He stayed active on television and movies by appearing in such credits as Louis CK’s Louie, Chris Rock’s Top Five, and Kevin Smith’s films Cop Out and Zack And Miri Make a Porno.
Some might argue that Norton hit the apex of his film career, though, when he portrayed iconic comedian Don Rickles in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, a part he was offered after working with Robert De Niro on the 2016 film The Comedian. Norton says that Scorsese also watched a few of his stand-up specials, which helped convince the director that he could step into Rickles’ enormous shoes. What Scorsese didn’t know is that Norton was going through his own issues off screen at the time. The comic, who has become notorious for seeking photographs with noted celebrities, told us:
Have no fear, though. Norton eventually kept his eye on the prize. As he continued to explain:
Norton’s days now are filled with his SiriusXM show, and the channel he’s launching with new wife Nikki Norton. He’s also hitting the road for the rest of the year, with tour stops for his stand-up routine scheduled for Boise, Portland, Tempe, Las Vegas, Tampa, and more. Visit Norton’s official site for details.
