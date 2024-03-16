‘I Auditioned For A Lot Of Magical Negroes’: David Alan Grier And Justice Smith Open Up About The Hollywood Trope Their Movie Makes Fun Of

In the language of film, the term “magical negro” refers to the stereotype of a black character who seemingly has sage knowledge or powers. And, of course, those abilities are almost always used to better the lives of the white protagonist said character is seemingly assigned to help. That’s exactly what writer/director Kobi Libii has set out to satirize in his 2024 movie The American Society of Magical Negroes.

Through the characters played by stars David Alan Grier and Justice Smith, Libii’s subversive take on this often-used cinematic practice invokes quite a few examples of such characters. As CinemaBlend’s own Sean O’Connell was on hand to interview both actors during the American Society of Magical Negroes press day, he was able to ask both men how the role of the magical negro has affected their careers.

In terms of David Alan Grier’s acting career, the In Living Color alum and announcer of the 2024 Oscars told CinemaBlend about his experiences auditioning for such roles. Here’s what Grier shared:

I auditioned for a lot of Magical Negroes. … I tried to get 'em, man, But I am who I am. So I didn't really ever embody the magical negro essence. But those were the roles, like, especially in the '80s. We would be like, ‘Oh man, this is such a moving role.’ And it was always the magical negro black dude, which I never got. I never got that role. A lot of my journey through comedy has been subversive, because we get to poke fun and tell truth, shaded in comedy and absurdity and satire. Which really fits my real sensibility. But I want to play all of it, man. And so it's poking fun at all of those things, this movie.

Playing the role of Roger, David Alan Grier shepherds young Aren (Justice Smith) through the profession that gives The American Society of Magical Negroes a piece of its title. While he may not have won out on the auditions that could have put him in this role sooner, David’s comedic style did find him taking on a part that fit the bill.

Using his razor-sharp comedy chops, Grier delivers a performance that fits into his filmography perfectly. At the same time, Justice Smith gets to lampoon a very special subgenre of the magical negro trope, as his interview with CinemaBlend highlighted the “Black Best Friend” as a similar station in fiction.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

The Pokémon: Detective Pikachu actor described his experiences with this sort of role, and why he appreciates The American Society of Magical Negroes’ skewering of that practice, thusly:

Those movies are still made from time to time. But they're starting to be made less and less frequently. But I feel like the trope is slowly evolving into other things. I know I’ve played a lot of the ‘Black Best Friend,’ which is similar. …. I've auditioned for a lot of those roles. I played some of those roles. And so I'm not unfamiliar how this kind of archetype has affected my career. … But I loved how [our director] took it and like centered these characters that are normally marginalized as a way to satirize how black people move, (and) navigate white spaces.

As always, humor is one of the strongest ways to break down a stereotypical trope that’s seen in the world of movies, and The American Society of Magical Negroes faces that truth head on. With David Alan Grier and Justice Smith taking on the Magical Negro, Black Best Friend and so many other tropes together, the results are something that must be seen to be believed. It's kind of like the story of how David Alan Grier turned down Ace Ventura: Pet Detective .

With that in mind, you should check your local listings, as this magical comedy is currently playing at a theater near you, in limited release. And if you're a fan of Justice Smith, you can catch him in Sharper, which is one of the best Apple TV+ movies streaming on that very platform.