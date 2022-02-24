David Morse Talks Stephen King Adaptations From 'The Green Mile' To 'Revival'
By Eric Eisenberg , Gabriel Kovacs published
Actor David Morse deep dives into his roles in Stephen King adaptations.
Frank Darabont’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Green Mile is finally available on 4K Blu-ray. To celebrate, actor David Morse sat down with CinemaBlend’s Asst. Managing Editor Eric Eisenberg to discuss not only the making of The Green Mile but his entire catalog of Stephen King adaptations that he’s been a part of throughout his career, from The Langoliers mini-series to his audiobook reading of Revival.
Video Chapters
- 00:00 - Intro
- 00:15 - The Langoliers
- 01:28 - The Green Mile
- 05:51 - Hearts in Atlantis
- 06:54 - Revival
NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.
