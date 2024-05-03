Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Has Screened, See The First Reactions To The Fourth Movie In The Rebooted Series

It’s been seven years since we watched Andy Serkis’ Caesar take his last breath after leading his fellow apes to the oasis in War for the Planet of the Apes, but when the action picks back up in the upcoming installment, more than 300 years will have passed . The new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit theaters on May 10, but early screenings have already started, and people are taking to social media with their first reactions. Let’s see what they think.

In the newest offering of the Planet of the Apes franchise , ape king Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) has begun enslaving other groups. A young ape Noa (Owen Teague), who hails from one of those clans, teams up with a human girl named Mae (Freya Allan), or “Nova,” as the ape calls her, as they each set out to fulfill their plans for the future of apes and humans. First reactions to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been positive, with Emily Murray of GamesRadar writing on X (Twitter):

With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes being another great chapter, the series continues to hold strong. There are undoubtedly pacing issues (too long), but I loved being lost in that world and the exploration of Caesar’s legacy is fascinating. The ending will leave you wanting more.

That’s got to be good news for Apes fans, especially with the possibility that this is the first of a new trilogy following the previous three movies that centered around Caesar. Russ Milheim of The Direct also says this movie left him excited for what’s yet to come from this story, and even a few pacing issues don’t dull what director Wes Ball has created. Milheim writes:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a fantastic addition to the series. While it may falter at times in the pacing department, that never keeps the movie from being an absolute thrill. The VFX is astounding and the characters beautifully crafted. Can’t wait to see what comes next!

Several of those who saw a screening of the upcoming 2024 movie are praising its direction, calling Wes Ball the perfect choice to lead the series forward. Caitlin Tyrrell of ScreenRant says:

Wes Ball is the perfect director to bring Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes to life! A compelling story with complex characters, stunning visuals, and brilliant through lines tying it to the movies that came before. Noa, Mae, and Proximus Caesar are phenomenal!

Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak even compares this “visual feast” to a specific Star Wars offering, writing:

Apes have never been STRONGER in Wes Ball’s MAGNIFICENT Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes! The complexities of Caesar's legacy loom large, but twisted in this coming of age odyssey of truth & lies, knowledge & power. A breathtaking visual feast! A New Hope for the Apes franchise.

Critic Perri Nemiroff agrees there was no better filmmaker to helm this reboot than Wes Ball, whose proficiency with visual effects resulted in the movie looking incredible. In a series of tweets, Nemiroff also lauds the choice to set the story so far into the future and says Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is perfectly cast . In the critic’s words:

[Wes Ball is] also an ace with casting & working with actors. It was abundantly clear in the Maze Runner movies, and now the same is true here, too. Owen Teague gives his whole heart to Noa, and you can feel it. Freya Allan is a powerhouse as Mae, one of the most fascinating characters to track. And I truly can’t imagine better casting for Proximus Caesar than Kevin Durand. (Only downside to Durand being such a force in that role? I wanted more of him. In fact, I’d watch a whole prequel film covering how he developed his perception of humankind and came into power.)

Michael Lee of Geeks of Doom thinks this movie doesn’t quite surpass Caesar’s story in the previous trilogy, but the ground seems fertile for many stories to come from this world. Lee says:

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is a beautiful coming of age story framed around the idea of legacy and what happens to it when it's lost to time or subverted by the wicked. It doesn't surpass what Andy Serkis did with his trilogy, but Wes Ball’s approach proves that the franchise has plenty of stories to tell. Kevin Durand’s performance as Proximus Caesar steals this movie.

With the previous three movies being “nearly perfect,” in the opinion of Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia , it’s somewhat of a relief to this critic that the newest installment is as strong as it is. Neglia writes:

What a wonderful day! Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is yet another strong entry in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Relieved & thrilled by how much I enjoyed it, even compared to the last nearly perfect trilogy. Wes Ball wisely takes his time establishing the state of the planet set many generations after the last film, exploring how the Christ-like legend of Caesar has spread for both good and evil, and introducing us to new characters we grow to care about. Owen Teague, Kevin Durand & Peter Macon all deliver memorable performances. A tremendous visual feat with the best visual effects seen in a movie since Avatar: The Way Of Water while never wavering from its emotional core.