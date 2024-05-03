Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Has Screened, See The First Reactions To The Fourth Movie In The Rebooted Series
Wes Ball takes the reins in newest installment.
It’s been seven years since we watched Andy Serkis’ Caesar take his last breath after leading his fellow apes to the oasis in War for the Planet of the Apes, but when the action picks back up in the upcoming installment, more than 300 years will have passed. The new movie Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit theaters on May 10, but early screenings have already started, and people are taking to social media with their first reactions. Let’s see what they think.
In the newest offering of the Planet of the Apes franchise, ape king Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) has begun enslaving other groups. A young ape Noa (Owen Teague), who hails from one of those clans, teams up with a human girl named Mae (Freya Allan), or “Nova,” as the ape calls her, as they each set out to fulfill their plans for the future of apes and humans. First reactions to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has been positive, with Emily Murray of GamesRadar writing on X (Twitter):
That’s got to be good news for Apes fans, especially with the possibility that this is the first of a new trilogy following the previous three movies that centered around Caesar. Russ Milheim of The Direct also says this movie left him excited for what’s yet to come from this story, and even a few pacing issues don’t dull what director Wes Ball has created. Milheim writes:
Several of those who saw a screening of the upcoming 2024 movie are praising its direction, calling Wes Ball the perfect choice to lead the series forward. Caitlin Tyrrell of ScreenRant says:
Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak even compares this “visual feast” to a specific Star Wars offering, writing:
Critic Perri Nemiroff agrees there was no better filmmaker to helm this reboot than Wes Ball, whose proficiency with visual effects resulted in the movie looking incredible. In a series of tweets, Nemiroff also lauds the choice to set the story so far into the future and says Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is perfectly cast. In the critic’s words:
Michael Lee of Geeks of Doom thinks this movie doesn’t quite surpass Caesar’s story in the previous trilogy, but the ground seems fertile for many stories to come from this world. Lee says:
With the previous three movies being “nearly perfect,” in the opinion of Next Best Picture’s Matt Neglia, it’s somewhat of a relief to this critic that the newest installment is as strong as it is. Neglia writes:
We’ll learn more about what to expect when reviews come out next week, but fans who were nervous about the direction that Wes Ball would take the franchise can seemingly breathe a little easier now. In the meantime, if you want to refresh yourself on the previous three movies, they are available to stream with a Hulu subscription. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes are also available with a Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.