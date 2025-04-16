Doctor Who's Up To All That Timey Wimey Timeline Stuff Again, And Ncuti Gatwa And Varada Sethu Told Me Even They Had Trouble Knowing What Was Going On

News
By published

It can be a lot working on this show.

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Doctor Who episode "The Robot Revolution." Stream it with a Disney+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Doctor Who is back on Disney+, and while we know there will be more with the Pantheon in the upcoming season, the "timey-wimeyness" of the latest season premiere still had me wondering what was happening. Sure enough, Varada Sethu and Ncuti Gatwa confirmed there's a lot of weird timeline stuff taking place in these upcoming episodes, to the point where even they sometimes had issues keeping it all together.

The actors were gracious enough to take time with CinemaBlend ahead of the premiere of Doctor Who and get honest about how they had to get on the same page about what was happening in the story at times. When I asked about that, Sethu talked about a tactic she typically uses when working, that was a lot more difficult to do on the show:

When I'm working, I draw out a timeline for my character, especially if you're given the story arc over a season? I write it down so that when we're filming, it's like, 'oh, that's where she is in that timeline.' But this was like, you can't stick to this timeline. You're zooming in and zooming out and zooming in and zooming out, and this thing's from the past and this thing's gonna affect the [other thing]. Oh my God. We had several sit downs, and we'd have days where one of us would have no idea and the other one's just leading them by the hand.

If any viewers were scratching their heads and wondering about those random moments where The Doctor appeared out of sequence, rest assured the actors felt the exact same way. It sounds like this season will have some time jumps and random moments similar to Doctor Who: Flux, and that it won't all come together and make sense until we see the full scope of the story.

So, what is going on with this season? Is The Doctor trapped in a storybook? Is this a parallel universe? Is this all a dream? Ncuti Gatwa, who is rumored to be exiting the series at the end of the season, hilariously called out showrunner Russell T. Davies for not being much help:

It was hard for us to get our head around because sometimes you ask Russell and he'll be like, ‘I don't know. I just wrote this.’

If any Doctor Who fans are reading this and alarm bells are going off in their heads, I wouldn't be too concerned. I get the impression that Gatwa was being facetious in saying RTD literally didn't know what was going on, considering he's confirmed this season will directly address big mysteries like what's happening with Mrs. Flood. That said, if he did get a little confused trying to work on all of these scripts and merge them, I can't say I would blame him for it.

Varada Sethu also clarified that when you're an actor, it can usually be hard to follow the story as you're filming. While the audience gets to see every scene as it appears in order, filming does not happen that way, and actors could go from filming a scene from the finale directly into doing something for the season premiere. Even so, she confessed that had they gone that route, it still might not have done them much good:

I think the thing with filming is, generally speaking, it can be confusing anyway because you don't shoot things in a chronological order. On this job, it's like you could be shooting it in chronological order, and it can still be timey-wimey. So it was like an added challenge. Like alongside as an actor, not just as Belinda, to be like, 'How do we make this work? So, does she know this thing has happened yet? No, she doesn't, but it could be great.' It was such a fun challenge.

It's a fun challenge, and hopefully, it brought out the best in each actor as the Doctor/Companion duo dive headfirst into a timey-wimey adventure. While it's unclear if it was known when they were filming, it seems there's a lot of pressure on this season to perform as rumors persist the series is at risk of cancellation.

The BBC has refuted outright cancellation rumors, though after confirming both the network and Disney+ will be tracking viewership before deciding on the next season's renewal, it's hard to imagine the series won't at least have a gap year where we don't get a season.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Doctor Who's new season is streaming right now on Disney+, and if you're in the United States, that's the only way to watch it. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

It's fortunate Doctor Who fans have a potentially complex story to distract them and draw in lapsed fans interested in the wild story elements. Plus, Alan Cumming is back in the series again, what's not to love about that?

Catch new episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+ on Saturdays at 3:00 a.m. ET. Get pumped for these new episodes by watching the prior season, which has some incredible adventures worth watching for those who missed out.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews

I'm Still Thinking About Warfare's Most Intense Scenes, But Joseph Quinn Says Filming It Bled Together

'You Feel Like You’re On The Team With Michael Jordan.': The Handmaid's Tale Cast Shares What It's Like Working With Elisabeth Moss As She Directs, Stars, And Produces

Netflix's Sweet New Star Kyle Allen Just Found Out The Life List's Test Screenings Led Viewers To Literally Quit Jobs And Break Up With Partners, And He’s Totally Here For It
See more latest
Most Popular
Kyle Allen looking at Sofia Carson in The Life List
Netflix's Sweet New Star Kyle Allen Just Found Out The Life List's Test Screenings Led Viewers To Literally Quit Jobs And Break Up With Partners, And He’s Totally Here For It
Toph in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Will Feature A Toph Who’s ‘Slightly More Feminine’ Than Her Cartoon Counterpart, And I Have Mixed Feelings
Side by side of Chris Farley and Brian Dennehy in Tommy Boy and Matthew McConaughey in Dazed &amp; Confused.
Tommy Boy's Director Recalled Matthew McConaughey's Audition For The Movie And How He Filmed It In A 'Room Filled With Mouse S---'
Florence Pugh close up just before base jumping off the Merdeka 118 in Thunderbolts*
'What The F--k? Of Course We Are.' Marvel Apparently Was Not So Enthusiastic About Florence Pugh Pulling A Tom Cruise And Jumping Off A Building
Aimee looking shocked after hearing about the Ratliff&#039;s 3-way.
People Thought Aimee Lou Wood Was Sobbing Over That SNL Debacle, But She Opened Up About The Incident
From left to right: Blake Lively in It Ends With Us looking forward and Justin Baldoni looking foward in It Ends With Us.
It Ends With Us Crew Member Offers Take On Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Drama; ‘I Find It Very Hard To Believe’
Tony Rock performs stand-up
‘The Album’s Trash. I’m Just Assuming That’: Chris Rock’s Brother Blasts Will Smith For Referencing The Oscars Slap On His New Music
Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney on It&#039;s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Apparently The 238th Time You Ride A Disneyland Ride Is The Charm As One Theme Park Frequenter Got On A Ride With Kaitlin Olson And Rob McElhenney
Chelsea Green holding the title on NXT
WWE Champ Chelsea Green Revealed 'Insane' Amount Of Outfits She Has Planned For WrestleMania Week, And Shared The 'One Rule' Wrestlers Follow To Avoid Pre-Show Disasters
Rachel Brosnahan in Superman
‘I Was Praying That The Toilet Didn’t Flush Behind Me’: Superman’s Rachel Brosnahan Shares The Funny Story Behind Learning She’d Been Cast