Doctor Who's Up To All That Timey Wimey Timeline Stuff Again, And Ncuti Gatwa And Varada Sethu Told Me Even They Had Trouble Knowing What Was Going On
It can be a lot working on this show.
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Doctor Who episode "The Robot Revolution." Stream it with a Disney+ subscription and read at your own risk!
Doctor Who is back on Disney+, and while we know there will be more with the Pantheon in the upcoming season, the "timey-wimeyness" of the latest season premiere still had me wondering what was happening. Sure enough, Varada Sethu and Ncuti Gatwa confirmed there's a lot of weird timeline stuff taking place in these upcoming episodes, to the point where even they sometimes had issues keeping it all together.
The actors were gracious enough to take time with CinemaBlend ahead of the premiere of Doctor Who and get honest about how they had to get on the same page about what was happening in the story at times. When I asked about that, Sethu talked about a tactic she typically uses when working, that was a lot more difficult to do on the show:
If any viewers were scratching their heads and wondering about those random moments where The Doctor appeared out of sequence, rest assured the actors felt the exact same way. It sounds like this season will have some time jumps and random moments similar to Doctor Who: Flux, and that it won't all come together and make sense until we see the full scope of the story.
So, what is going on with this season? Is The Doctor trapped in a storybook? Is this a parallel universe? Is this all a dream? Ncuti Gatwa, who is rumored to be exiting the series at the end of the season, hilariously called out showrunner Russell T. Davies for not being much help:
If any Doctor Who fans are reading this and alarm bells are going off in their heads, I wouldn't be too concerned. I get the impression that Gatwa was being facetious in saying RTD literally didn't know what was going on, considering he's confirmed this season will directly address big mysteries like what's happening with Mrs. Flood. That said, if he did get a little confused trying to work on all of these scripts and merge them, I can't say I would blame him for it.
Varada Sethu also clarified that when you're an actor, it can usually be hard to follow the story as you're filming. While the audience gets to see every scene as it appears in order, filming does not happen that way, and actors could go from filming a scene from the finale directly into doing something for the season premiere. Even so, she confessed that had they gone that route, it still might not have done them much good:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It's a fun challenge, and hopefully, it brought out the best in each actor as the Doctor/Companion duo dive headfirst into a timey-wimey adventure. While it's unclear if it was known when they were filming, it seems there's a lot of pressure on this season to perform as rumors persist the series is at risk of cancellation.
The BBC has refuted outright cancellation rumors, though after confirming both the network and Disney+ will be tracking viewership before deciding on the next season's renewal, it's hard to imagine the series won't at least have a gap year where we don't get a season.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Doctor Who's new season is streaming right now on Disney+, and if you're in the United States, that's the only way to watch it. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.
It's fortunate Doctor Who fans have a potentially complex story to distract them and draw in lapsed fans interested in the wild story elements. Plus, Alan Cumming is back in the series again, what's not to love about that?
Catch new episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+ on Saturdays at 3:00 a.m. ET. Get pumped for these new episodes by watching the prior season, which has some incredible adventures worth watching for those who missed out.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I'm Still Thinking About Warfare's Most Intense Scenes, But Joseph Quinn Says Filming It Bled Together
'You Feel Like You’re On The Team With Michael Jordan.': The Handmaid's Tale Cast Shares What It's Like Working With Elisabeth Moss As She Directs, Stars, And Produces