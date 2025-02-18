Doctor Who Cancellation Rumors Swirl Amidst Reports Of Ncuti Gatwa's Exit, And The BBC Responded (To Some Of It)
We have some clarity on the situation.
When Doctor Who premiered on Disney+, there was a lot of optimism that the new partnership between the streaming giant and The BBC would usher in a thriving new era for the long-running franchise. Unfortunately, some big rumors suggesting the end of the series might throw that all into flux, and there's even chatter that new star Ncuti Gatwa is on his way out. Now, the BBC has refuted some of the rumors, but it's important to note what they stayed quiet about.
As we prepare to watch Season 2 of Doctor Who with a Disney+ subscription, a report from The Sun has made rounds alleging that Gatwa is leaving Doctor Who and that crew members are disgruntled because they expected work would start on Season 3 by now. There were also statements from unnamed insiders saying there are discussions to shelve the series and bring it back years later. Amidst all of that chatter, The BBC issued a strong statement refuting at least one of those narratives.
How The BBC Responded To Rumors Regarding Doctor Who's Future
Whether it's rude comments made by viewers about a same-sex kiss or complaints about bringing in a female Doctor, The BBC rarely shies away from addressing comments made about Doctor Who. It's no surprise then that a representative gave a comment to The Mirror about the speculation presented in The Sun's article that the series is being canceled or shelved after two seasons on Disney+. They said:
While the statement didn't confirm Doctor Who will return for Season 3, it did explicitly state the series is not canceled and that a decision will be made after Season 2 airs. While I think fans would've sooner heard Season 3 is happening, it is mildly reassuring news, though the non-answer to Ncuti Gatwa's status has me concerned.
The BBC Not Addressing Ncuti Gatwa's Possible Exit Feels Telling
Ncuti Gatwa has only been a part of Doctor Who for a season, and he's already a favorite Doctor of some viewers. His role in Netflix's Sex Education and his part in the cast of Barbie made him one of the most notable Doctor castings the series had ever done. I had assumed his tenure with the sci-fi series wouldn't last forever, but I will admit it's surprising to hear he may not stick around for more than two seasons.
It's surprising but not entirely shocking. Nearly every Doctor Who lead from the reboot era has transitioned into Hollywood roles, and Gatwa was already doing that before joining the BBC series. While most modern Doctors stuck with the series for three seasons before shipping off to other projects, it's more of a precedent than a job requirement.
We could be losing Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor following Season 2, and after these comments from The BBC that didn't address the actor's status as the time lord, that possibility seems more probable than before. And here I thought our worries about the cast were over once Millie Gibson was confirmed to be returning.
Doctor Who Season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ on the 2025 TV schedule. It seems it will be important for fans to tune into the new season, especially if it determines whether the series will return for Season 3.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
