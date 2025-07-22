'Eddington' Interviews With Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes, Michael Ward and Director Ari Aster

Joaquin Phoenix, Ari Aster, Luke Grimes and Micheal Ward join CinemaBlend to discuss their new film "Eddington." Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix describe their collaborative process, Luke Grimes and Micheal Ward discuss the difficulty of "finding" their characters, and the director shares a look behind the scenes of creating an intentionally divisive film. Joaquin Phoenix also reflects on his method of picking and choosing the directors he works with, and why he is not a fan of watching his own work.

Video Chapters

00:00:00 - Intro

00:00:13 - Joaquin Phoenix Compares His Two Collaborations With Ari Aster

00:01:17 - Ari Aster Talks Working With Joaquin Phoenix In 'Eddington' And The Real Sheriff His Character Is Inspired By

00:02:50 - Joaquin Phoenix Talks Building Chemistry With Emma Stone In A Short Amount Of Time

00:04:03 - Luke Grimes & Micheal Ward Talks Finding Their Characters In Ari Aster's 'Eddington'

00:06:16 - Can Joaquin Phoenix Look At The Complicated Characters He Plays Objectively?

00:07:38 - Ari Aster Knew 'Eddington' Was Going To Be Divisive

00:08:38 - Joaquin Phoenix Is Not A Fan Of Watching His Own Work

00:09:22:11 - Joaquin Phoenix Gives Us His Checklist For Picking Directors To Work With