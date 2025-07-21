'I Know What You Did Last Summer' SPOILER Interviews With Freddie Prinze Jr., Chase Sui Wonders And More
Watch our interviews with the cast of the iconic horror reboot.
"I Know What You Did Last Summer" vet Freddie Prinze Jr. is joined by writer/director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and the new cast (Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon and Jonah Hauer-King) of the latest sequel to the classic '90s slasher movie. We discuss some behind-the-scenes details about how the film was made, including an extended spoiler-filled section on the film's killer reveal and more.
Video Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:10 - Did 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Ever Consider A Different Title From The Original?
00:00:51 - Does The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Cast Think They Have What It Takes To Survive A Slasher Now?
00:02:03 - Chase Sui Wonders Talks Making A Franchise Film After Their Experience On 'The Studio.'
00:02:51 - [SPOILERS] 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Director and Freddie Prinze Jr. Discuss THAT Big Reveal
00:06:17 - [SPOILERS] Madelyn Cline Talks Filming A Scene With Francise Vet
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
00:07:05 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.