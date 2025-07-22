Rumors Have Swirled Orlando Bloom Is Dating Jessica Alba. How She Allegedly Feels

This year, some high-profile Hollywood relationships have come to an end. Jessica Alba and film producer Cash Warren are divorcing, and Orlando Brown and Katy Perry broke up as well. A source alleges how Alba feels about the rumors circulating of the two single stars dating.

Meeting her future husband on the set of 2005's Fantastic Four, Alba and Warren were together for 16 years and share three kids. Five months after their split was announced, the actress was reported to be on vacation in Cancun with Top Gun: Maverick’s Danny Ramirez.

But according to what a source told Daily Mail , the Trigger Warning actress allegedly isn’t looking for anything serious. In fact, Jessica Alba may reportedly be hitting it off with her The Mark co-star, Orlando Bloom:

Being single has been up and down for Jessica. She was family first and always thought when she got married that it was going to be forever, but once her relationship broke down with Cash, the heartache from that was a tough pill to swallow. But divorce was the only option, and now that she has been able to be out with friends and go on some dates, it has been eye opening.

Based on the allegations, it looks like Jessica Alba is reportedly embracing her new chapter with some fun times with friends and dates. When sharing her divorce on Instagram , the Valentine’s Day star spoke about being on a journey of “self realization and transformation for years” and how it was time “to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

Cash Warren has previously spoken about jealousy having played a role in their four-year break. Jessica Alba said on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s 2004 Before, During And After Baby podcast episode about the struggle of juggling her responsibilities and making sure her husband “feels tended to.”

Orlando Bloom has become newly single as well, as he and Katy Perry broke off their engagement in June. An insider claimed their daughter factored into their decision to separate to avoid her “feeling the tension and animosity.” As for whether the British actor has now set his sights on Jessica Alba, Daily Mail's source gets honest on where the two reportedly stand:

Along with being able to date, Jessica has been happy getting back in the fold of filming. She's shooting right now with Orlando Bloom. And before anyone asks, there aren't any sparks between them. It is strictly professional - at least for now.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Orlando Bloom had been the subject of dating rumors since his split with Katy Perry. Rumors swirled about him and Sydney Sweeney , who were spotted together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. A source said the “Firework” singer has allegedly felt “disappointed and sad” about her ex rubbing shoulders with Sweeney and other female celebrities . It would appear that Jessica Alba and Bloom are both just looking for fun among friends, compared to any serious relationships.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors