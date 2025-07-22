Ozzy Osbourne, Metal Icon And Reality Star, Is Dead At 76

One of the biggest moments on the 2025 TV schedule has to have been the livestream of Black Sabbath’s final concert. As lead singer Ozzy Osbourne had been in declining health, the legendary metal band reunited for a farewell show that’s still talked about weeks after the fact. Sadly, that momentous occasion has another reason to persevere in the conversation, as Mr. Osbourne has now died at the age of 76.

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2020, the music icon -- who also gained popularity through MTV’s reality show The Osbournes -- had stopped touring altogether in 2023. The news comes as a shock after that final July 5th show, and the Osbourne family made the announcement (via Sky), sharing this official statement:

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.

We here at CinemaBlend send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ozzy Osbourne, as they navigate this time of sorrow and remembrance.

More to come…