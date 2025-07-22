‘Beyond Messed Up.’ Weapons Has Screened, And Critics Are All Talking About The Horror Movie’s ‘Off The Rails’ Ending
Barbarian director Zach Cregger is back.
Movie lovers who agreed that 2022’s Barbarian was pretty intense even for seasoned horror fans have likely been anticipating Zach Cregger’s next directorial outing. That wait is now almost over, as the mystery-horror Weapons is set to hit the 2025 movie calendar on August 8. Early screenings are underway, and first reactions are all talking about the “off the rails” ending that left one critic “cackling with twisted glee.”
Josh Brolin leads Weapons as the father of one of 17 children from the same class who all went missing at the same time one night. Regardless of whether or not you’ve been waiting for this release, CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg assures us that this is one that needs to be on our radar, posting:
Well you have to love the promise of a strong ending. The plot of Weapons sounds really intriguing, too, with Julia Garner playing Justine, the teacher of the 17 missing children (and main suspect of the investigation). Chris Evangelista of SlashFilm calls the movie “a memorable suburban nightmare," writing:
Shak Lambert of CGMagazine, meanwhile, is already thinking about catching the upcoming horror movie for a second time, saying he can’t wait to see it again with a crowd. Lambert says:
Germain Lussier of Gizmodo has lots of adjectives to describe Weapons’ ending, and while it may be less shocking than Zach Cregger's previous movie, Lussier says this one is “better” (and with nearly 10 times the budget of Barbarian, I’d say “better” was definitely the goal). The critic posts:
Critic Edward Douglas says to be wary of spoilers for this one, but seems to agree with others that the movie builds to a wild conclusion, writing:
Griffin Schiller of FilmSpeak calls Weapons “a horror masterpiece and the best film of the year,” using other highly regarded movies and filmmakers to try to explain what Zach Cregger has accomplished. Schiller says:
First reactions are indicating a lot of excitement around Zach Cregger’s Weapons, especially that apparently wild conclusion. I love that even after reading these opinions, there’s still so much mystery surrounding the story, and I look forward to checking this horror movie out when it hits theaters Friday, August 8.
In the meantime, if you want to relive Cregger’s previous work, Barbarian is available to stream with a Netflix subscription.
