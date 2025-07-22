Chappell Roan's Fashion Stunt Was A Fit Made Out Of ... Seaweed?

By now, plenty of Chappell Roan fans likely know that when it comes to the singer's fashion choices, she really tries to push boundaries. While she's really only been in the spotlight for just a few years, Roan has delivered nothing but killer (and viral) looks, from her VMA's sheer medieval dress to her 1600s fashion week fit. The “Good Luck, Babe” singer’s unpredictable magic was on display when she donned another particularly sweet garment, which was apparently made using seaweed.

Roan’s eclectic sources of fashion inspiration are par for the course, as she's shared a lot about how she tries to approach her fits from a fun perspective. That surely includes the seaweed dress she wore. Caroline Zimbalist, the designer behind the “Pink Pony Club” artist’s sustainable 2024 frock, let AP News in on her process. Specifically, Zimbalist shared the common swaps she uses in place of synthetic materials that go into her pieces, which don't contain any plastics. In her words:

I primarily work with biomaterials, specifically, a bioplastic. It’s almost very misleading because people think I’m reworking used plastics and there’s zero plastic in my work. I’m using agar powder, a seaweed derivative called carrageenan, and then I’m using tapioca starch, vegetable glycerin and water. And as we’re pouring, we’re mixing.

What a wild but cool science-infused aspect of fashion. Over the decades, the fashion industry at large has trended toward faster cycles, more artificial ingredients to construct items and shorter life-spans for everything from boots to backpacks. Zimbalist and other designer's experimentation with new, greener elements can really make an impact longterm. I’m fascinated and love that these sustainable methods are slowly but surely being talked about more.

Caroline Zimbalist then jumped into the idea of wanting to flip the idea of this composite being uninteresting. If it’s accomplished via starlets and Hollywood big hitters, it can create an even more mainstream platform for the sustainable option and open up the larger conversation. (And there’s no one better than Roan to help spark that chat, in my opinion.) Zimbalist said:

If we are able to glamorize almost a drab textile and have celebrities wear it out, it brings attention to the material, [it brings attention to the] larger conversation and I really think that’s the way these materials will get into mainstream fashion.

I’m loving everything about the biomaterial outfit possibilities, especially given that I'm a devoted thrift store shopper. Also, with more of the biggest and brightest in Tinseltown sporting such fits, I wouldn't be surprised if others follow suit. This is a big step forward, and it makes sense. After all, fashion is about exploring all the possibilities and fun to be had with clothes. However, from the sounds of it, the public won't see any of this become mainstream right away, as small swaps like buttons or small-scale swaps would come first.

Regardless, I’m excited to see how this part of the industry expands as time goes on. Stars have already made intentional choices with what’s available to them, and that's been seen with Shania Twain's repurposed tour looks and Bonnie Wright's vintage wedding dress There's also Sophie Turner's Depop shopping habits.

Chappell Roan’s deserves credit for helping to push this conversation forward with her chic seaweed look. Here's hoping there's further progress in his area of fashion -- and that Roan continues to dazzle with her outfits as well.