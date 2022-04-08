Everything Everywhere All At Once Stars Discuss Why The Film's Story Is Important For Asian Representation
There's more to it than more multiverse madness.
The latest dive into the multiverse doesn’t include your favorite Marvel heroes. Instead, it’s centered on an Asian-American family that owns a laundromat and is going through relationship and tax woes. Everything Everywhere All At Once takes action sci-fi to a whole other level that is offbeat and weird, but also incredibly heartwarming and universal. You’re gonna want to catch this one in theaters. Along with it being a very fun and funny trip, the film is also incredibly important to its actors and Asian representation in Hollywood films.
When CinemaBlend’s Law Sharma interviewed the cast of Everything Everywhere All At Once, he asked them about how the movie’s story is important to each of them. Stephanie Hsu, who plays the daughter of Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan’s Evelyn and Waymond, said this:
Stephanie Hsu plays a young queer woman who struggles to balance a life from an immigrant family who is also American-born. She is in a same-sex relationship and feels unaccepted by her mother in particular. As the movie’s multiverse storyline reveals itself, Everything Everywhere All At Once delves deeper in the relationship between the mother and daughter in a wildly original way not only unique to the genre, but movies centered on Asian people.
Ke Huy Quan got his start as a kid in the popular ‘80s movies The Goonies and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom before stepping away from acting, having recently revealed because he was being offered so many roles that were very “stereotypical” to Asian people. Quan opened up as to why his latest movie is a step in the right direction for the AAPI community:
As Quan reminds, there have been some incredible moments of representation in Hollywood as of late between the box office success of Crazy Rich Asians, Marvel introducing its first Asian hero in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and movies like The Farewell, Parasite and Minari becoming award season favorites. The legendary James Hong, who got his start in the movie and TV business back in the 1950s, also shared his take:
The Chinese Exclusion Act attempted to stop Chinese immigrants from coming to America starting in the late 1800s until it was finally repealed in 1942. Hong lived through those times and shared that he is seeing discrimination against Asian Americans once again in 2022 through numerous Anti-Asian hate crimes being reported a lot more as of late.
He and the cast hope a movie like Everything Everywhere All At Once can inspire more empathy for the AAPI community along with it being an incredible piece of film. (CinemaBlend awarded the film a perfect 5 out 5 stars in our review). You can check out Everything Everywhere All At Once in theaters now and be sure to check out what other upcoming 2022 movies are on the way here on CinemaBlend.
