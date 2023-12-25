'Ferrari' Video Interviews With Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, Penélope Cruz And More
Director Michael Mann and the cast of 'Ferrari' join CinemaBlend to discuss their new film.
Director Michael Mann and the cast of “Ferrari” (Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone) join CinemaBlend to discuss their new film. We walk through their approach to creating and capturing their real-life characters, collaborating with the great Michael Mann, as well as the intense, adrenaline-filled moments behind the wheel.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:16 - Michael Mann & Cast On “Ferrari’s” Intimate Love Triangle
02:20 - “Ferrari” Showcases The Classic Cars’ Danger & Adrenaline
03:20 - The Other Famous F1 Driver Gabriel Leone Is Playing Next
