'Ferrari' Video Interviews With Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley, Penélope Cruz And More

By Gabriel Kovacs
published

Director Michael Mann and the cast of 'Ferrari' join CinemaBlend to discuss their new film.

Director Michael Mann and the cast of “Ferrari” (Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone) join CinemaBlend to discuss their new film. We walk through their approach to creating and capturing their real-life characters, collaborating with the great Michael Mann, as well as the intense, adrenaline-filled moments behind the wheel. 

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:16 - Michael Mann & Cast On “Ferrari’s” Intimate Love Triangle 

02:20 - “Ferrari” Showcases The Classic Cars’ Danger & Adrenaline

03:20 - The Other Famous F1 Driver Gabriel Leone Is Playing Next

Video Producer & Podcast Lead

Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.