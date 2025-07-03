An F1 Star Sat Behind Tom Cruise At The Movie's Premiere, And It Helped Her Have One Big Realization

Brad Pitt’s F1 is off and running with a remarkable box office launch that, like F1 racing itself, doesn’t look like it will be slowing down anytime soon. One of the movie’s co-stars, Sarah Niles, says she was sure the movie would be a hit at the premiere, all thanks to Tom Cruise.

F1 is getting lauded for its intense racing sequences above all else. It seems that people who don’t know F1 are loving it, but even those who are serious F1 fans are enjoying the new film. Niles told THR that while she was new to F1 racing before making the film, her experience after attending races as part of F1 production made her see how well the movie captured the experience. She said…

I don’t know how they managed to capture F1, but they did. I was a bit worried about people going, especially hardcore fans. [I thought], ‘Are they really going to like this?'

While some F1 fans are calling out the movie for its lack of accuracy, it does seem most people are giving it a pass as the racing sequences are so well done. Tom Cruise was one person who certainly seemed to think so. Niles said she was seated behind him during the film’s recent U.K. premiere, and she ended up watching him more than the film. She explained…

At the London premiere, I sat behind Tom Cruise. And Tom Cruise was on the edge of the seat from the get-go. He was watching it like this: [leans forward]. Luckily, I’d seen it before so I was able to be a bit more relaxed. But even I found new things in the film I hadn’t realized before. And I thought, 'If Tom Cruise is on the edge of his seat, you know you’ve got a winner here.'

Tom Cruise certainly knows a few things about movies, so if you have him literally sitting on the edge of his seat, then you probably are on to something. Cruise has been something of an ambassador for the film industry in recent years. After “saving theaters” thanks to the success of Top Gun: Maverick, which was helmed by F1 director Joseph Kosinski, Cruise has celebrated other films, including the recent hit Sinners.

It sounds like Cruise continued to fulfill his role as theatrical ambassador well during the premiere, as Sarah Niles says Cruise was incredibly nice, saying to everybody in the theater. She continued…

He’s the ultimate entertainer. He was so cool. He said, 'Hey, how you doing?' He said hello to my friends and the people in our row. He was just so at ease.

So fans of F1 can apparently count Tom Cruise among their number. One assumes he is as happy as anybody that an F1 sequel may already be in early development.