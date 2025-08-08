Alyson Stoner Reveals They Auditioned For Katniss In The Hunger Games, And Their Training Regimen Was No Joke: 'I Jumped For The Moon’
The odds were not in their favor.
When it comes to big franchises like The Hunger Games movies, it’s always fun to dive into what other big names auditioned for key roles and what could have been. Jennifer Lawrence obviously was chosen for the role of Katniss Everdeen in the YA movies, but tons of other young actors were in the mix. Cheaper By The Dozen and Step Up Alyson Stoner has just shared their grueling experience auditioning for the role when they were 17, and it highlights some issues the former child actor faced.
Stoner has a memoir coming out next week called Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything, where they recall being a Hollywood actor since the age of six. In an excerpt that was released (via Vanity Fair), Stoner recalled that time they tried hard to win the role of Katniss. As Stoner writes:
Stoner had a personal trainer at the time that helped them stay thin leading up to the audition, and after a month of that, Stoner says they convinced “a world-renowned medical weight loss camp” to approve them to join their program. When they were approved, they ended up doing seven hours of daily exercise, along with going on a calorie deficit that included eating a lot of egg whites and protein shakes. As the excerpt also divulges:
By that time, Stoner had done two Cheaper By The Dozen movies (including with a famed scene with Taylor Lautner by their side), two Step Up movies, and was a voice actor for the Holly Hobbie animated specials. Alyson Stoner wanted to transform their career and thought The Hunger Games could be their ticket in.
You can pick up a preorder of Alyson Stoner's memoir Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything: A Memoir ahead of its release on August 12.
However, Stoner was also training to depict a starving teenager while simultaneously struggling with an eating disorder. In retrospect, the actor points out how doctors and trainers should’ve “never permitted an underweight minor” to do that much exercise and dieting, but because Stoner was “training for an acting role,” it was deemed as ok. As they continue:
The program, however, did not work in Stoner’s favor and their “immune system weakened” from all the overtraining. So unfortunately, the actor booked an audition for The Hunger Games and tested positive for strep throat on the same day. This meant their audition was moved from Friday to the casting directors’ last of the day on Monday. Following their audition, here’s what happened:
The Hunger Games had all sorts of talented names trying for the role of Katniss, including the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Saoirse Ronan, Zoey Deutch, Brie Larson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Abigail Breslin and Emma Roberts. Looking back at our report when casting was underway in 2011, there was a troubling description for who Lionsgate was looking for. It apparently asked for a Caucasian woman between the ages of 15 and 30 “who could portray someone ‘underfed but strong,’ and ‘naturally pretty underneath her tomboyishness.’”
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The description caused controversy back then, but Stoner’s recollection of the audition shows the real negative implications the whole thing had on them as a teenager. The story certainly serves as a solid teaser for Stoner’s brutally honest memoir that is surely packed with more about what it’s like to be a child star in Hollywood. In the wake of a new cast of Hunger Games actors making Sunrise on the Reaping one of the most hotly-anticipated upcoming book adaptations, here’s hoping the industry has improved in this department in the past 15 years.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.