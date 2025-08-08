Adam Brody Didn't Mince His Words Discussing Noah's Choice In Nobody Wants This' Season 1 Finale, Which Makes Me Feel Way Better About Season 2
*Breathes sigh of relief.*
Trust me, I want Nobody Wants This Season 2; I want it so badly. In fact, I’m counting down the days to its premiere on Netflix’s 2025 schedule. However, I can’t lie, I’m nervous too. Season 1 ended with Noah chasing after Joanne and saying, “You were right. I can’t have both." So, I’ve been living in fear that this decision could lead to a vicious cycle of regret and resentment. However, Adam Brody has quickly made me feel better by sharing his thoughts on Noah’s actions.
Back when I binged Nobody Wants This with my Netflix subscription, I was quick to write about how Noah’s choice at the end to go to Joanne deeply stressed me out. While I was thrilled he ran after her, I also couldn’t help but think of the repercussions since this will likely directly impact his potential job as head rabbi.
However, in an interview with Deadline, Adam Brody was asked, “Will Noah regret choosing Joanne over becoming head rabbi?” And his answer quelled my Nobody Wants This anxiety, as he said:
Talk about not mincing his words! The confidence with which the Noah actor answered that question means so much to me, because I’ve been wondering if his character would regret his choice.
Obviously, I love a grand romantic gesture. I’m a sucker for one, in fact. However, the whole situation in Nobody Wants This is so deeply complex and nuanced. On the one hand, Noah getting the job as head rabbi is a dream come true, and everything he’s been working toward. So, I want Joanne to support him. However, on the other hand, if she feels like she does not want to 100% convert to Judaism, she shouldn’t have to, and Noah should support that. And sadly, I think it’s impossible for both of them to get exactly what they want while in this relationship.
Therefore, I had a big fear that Noah’s decision to run to Joanne could lead to resentment if he loses the head rabbi position.
However, Brody’s words ease my anxiety tenfold. I’m sure what he did could cause tension, and this push and pull between religion and romance will continue to be a primary point of conflict in the series. I’m thrilled to know, though, that it won’t tear them apart, because this statement makes it clear that Noah will never regret his choice.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
One of my favorite things about Nobody Wants This is its focus on healthy communication. Noah and Joanne are so good at talking out their feelings, and I know that as they face this next challenge, they’ll continue to do that. That was simply reaffirmed by Brody’s blunt and very sweet statement about how his character feels about all this.
So, now I’m feeling great going into Season 2 of Nobody Wants This. And my countdown to its October 23 premiere on the 2025 TV schedule is no longer riddled with worry (for the most part).
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
