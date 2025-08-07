Could Halloween Horror Nights Come To Epic Universe? Here's What Universal Orlando Says
Halloween Horror Nights and Dark Universe together sounds like horror heaven.
Halloween Horror Nights is the marquee event of the year at Universal theme parks around the world. Horror has become so integral to Universal’s theme park identity that it is opening Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas later this month, and even includes an entire Dark Universe land in the new Epic Universe theme park. So, that begs the question: Could Halloween Horror Nights come to the new theme park?
Ever since it was announced Epic Universe would get a land full of Universal’s classic monsters (the same monsters that make regular appearances during Halloween Horror Nights), fans have wondered if Epic Universe might become part of HHN. Ahead of the upcoming print edition of SFX Magazine, Universal Orlando Resort Creative Director Lora Sauls opened up to SFX on CinemaBlend about whether such a thing might happen. While she didn’t discount the possibility, she also made it clear it it's not on the roadmap right now. Sauls said…
It certainly makes sense to let Epic Universe “breathe.” The park is brand new, and thousands of people are showing up every day to experience the park in its “normal” mode for the first time. You want to give people a chance to take in everything that’s there now before jumping in and changing things around.
And Halloween Horror Nights in 2025 is shaping up to be an incredible event on its own. With houses dedicated to Fallout, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Terrifier, and even a WWE house, this year's event is setting a high bar.
That said, the opportunity to bring together Dark Universe and Halloween Horror Nights seems too perfect to ignore forever. As great as HHN is, there’s only so much that can be done to transform Universal Studios Florida, a traditional theme park most of the time, into a haven of horror for a couple of months. Dark Universe is built to bring the scares. And being able to experience something like Monsters Unchained, one of the best rides at Epic Universe, alongside other HHN events, would be amazing.
While there’s no guarantee in this statement that anything related to HHN will ever happen at Epic Universe, it also doesn’t shut down the idea entirely. It’s rare for anybody in the theme park world to ever say “never” to anything, because minds can always change, but to me, this feels much more like a case of waiting for the right time to pull the trigger.
The only question is how long Universal will want to let Epic “breathe.” Could we see something HHN-related as early as next year? It might come down to simple attendance numbers. If Epic Universe continues to see enough new guests every month that HHN isn’t seen as a necessity, we could see things remain as they are for the foreseeable future.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.