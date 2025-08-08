It's Opening Weekend, And Jamie Lee Curtis Loves The 'Little Group Of Freaks' Who Helped Bring Freakier Friday To The Gen Z Generation

The Freakier Friday release is here, and star Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating this by getting nostalgic and sentimental about working on the movie as audiences experience it for the first time. The Oscar winner shared some sweet thoughts about everyone involved in making a new family comedy to rival the classic nature of the 2003 original movie.

Amidst the movie earning positive buzz already (including through our Freakier Friday review ) and being expected to win the weekend at the box office this weekend (via Box Office Pro ), Jamie Lee Curtis wrote a note to her followers on Instagram. Check it out:

We laughed, we cried, we laughed again and tried to come together as a group and tell a story that would span the test of time. It's a movie about love and family and empathy and understanding and incontinence, arthritis and a big dose of GenZ angst. There's music and mayhem and a lot of misunderstandings and mistakes, and it is saturated in maternal love. I love our little group of freaks who made this for you and that tomorrow the world gets to see it.

Curtis’ lovely note was accompanied by a slew of photos from the production of Freakier Friday. Take a look:

Wow, you can really feel the love here when it comes to the making of Freakier Friday. The cast looks like they had an absolute blast, and were motivated by making a worthy sequel to the 2003 movie that has been part of lots of people’s lives since it came out that would also speak to younger generations. Curtis was actually the person who made the call to Disney to get a sequel for Freakier Friday going after she heard a lot of fans tell her they wanted to see it while promoting her Halloween trilogy in recent years.

The sequel allowed her to reunite with Lindsay Lohan and a ton of the cast from the original movie, along with introducing new teen characters played by Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters. The up-and-coming pair play new members to the Coleman family who are not getting along amidst Lohan’s Anna, who is a single mom to Butters’ Harper, getting married to Hammons’ dad, Eric (played by Manny Jacinto).

The family deal with more body-swap shenanigans that has the teen girls finding themselves in the bodies of Curtis and Lohan and deciding to scheme to break up their parents. During the movie’s press tour, there’s been a lot of nostalgia involved, from learning that there’s a Parent Trap reunion to Lohan method dressing at the premiere to paying homage to one of her original costumes. During our own interview with returning cast member Chad Michael Murray, the actor told us a funny story about filming the original , too.

As fans start to enjoy Freaker Friday this weekend, we’ll have to see how it stacks up to other 2025 movie releases . You can see it in theaters now!