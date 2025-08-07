Exclusive Jurassic World Rebirth Behind-The-Scenes Clip Has Me Rethinking Which New Dinosaur Is The True Villain

The park may be closed, but Universal Pictures is now bringing Jurassic World Rebirth home for the fans. Director Gareth Edwards’ 2025 movie is now available to rent or own digitally, and that means there’s plenty of time to revisit what we previously saw in the dino-packed blockbuster in a new light. Specifically, thanks to an exclusive special features clip provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, I’m starting to think that the Mutadon is really the big bad of Rebirth’s action/adventure.

Originally, I was under the impression that the Distortus Rex was going to be the centerpiece creation of InGen’s latest lost world of experimentation. In hindsight. That has now changed, after hearing Scarlett Johansson describe the flying menace in a feature dubbed “Mini Mart Mayhem.” Here’s what she had to say:

The Mutadon, it's just a nightmare creature. It's like a big, winged, strange skinned, translucent-y dinosaur that hangs like a bat. It's just awful, it's absolutely awful.

Experiencing the Black Widow star recounting our creature of the moment in those terms, it got me to thinking more about the Mini Mart sequence on the whole. Which, in turn, brought me to the realization that while Jurassic World Rebirth trailers seemed to point towards the D-Rex as the foe to beat, the Mutadon somewhat stole the show.

We get a whole sequence with them stalking our human characters, while Distortus Rex only has a handful of beats that let it truly reign supreme. In a sense, this sort of fulfills Gareth Edwards’ claim that Rebirth was a “love letter” to Jurassic Park fans , as the velociraptors kind of served the same function in Steven Spielberg’s 1993 original. That’s a clever move for sure, and yet another reason to revisit the original Jurassic trilogy, which is currently streaming through a Netflix subscription.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

This segment is only a portion of a larger documentary entitled Jurassic World Rebirth: Hatching a New Era, which is among the special features package owners of the movie will be able to enjoy. Among other extras available are deleted scenes, like the one that includes a Jonathan Bailey gag Rebirth should have kept, as well as an easter egg rundown.

Considering that the first act of the latest Jurassic World movie contains the beautiful easter egg of a school bus from Crichton Middle School, I’m wondering what other tips of the hat to the Jurassic Park Universe are present? It looks like we'll all be able to learn a little more through that feature, as well as two audio commentaries that are also along for the ride.

Whether you’ve seen Jurassic World Rebirth or have been saving it for a cozy movie night at home, you can now buy or rent the picture digitally through major retailers. So feel free to watch for yourself and see if you weigh in on if Team Mutadon or Team D-Rex is the bigger threat!