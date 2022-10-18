Gilbert Gottfried Voices A Character In A New Hulu Halloween Special, And The Creator Thinks It’s His Final Performance
Who does he play?
At Halloween time, audiences seem to look high and low for scares on every type of platform they can access. It might be a quest for an upcoming horror movie, or a classic thriller you’ve seen 1,000 times before. And on television, it seems like so many of our favorite programs try a Halloween-themed episode during October, which can be hit or miss. Those of you with a Hulu subscription probably have picked up on the fact that the streaming platform has adopted a Hulu-ween atmosphere, offering up original and classic horror fare in time for the holiday. And one of the shows featured at the moment might include the final performance by the late Gilbert Gottfried, who died in April.
Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who lent his distinct voice to numerous animated characters in movies like Aladdin (which he thought was going to be terrible) and Animal Crackers, shows up in The Paloni Show! Halloween Special, the brainchild of Justin Roiland (co-creator and the voices of Rick and Morty). The Halloween special essentially is an anthology series where the Panloni family stands on the street and introduces animated shorts that cover all angels of the season. In Gottfried’s skit, he voices an apartment manager who doesn’t want to deal with his tenants. But because of when The Paloni Show! came out, I assumed that someone on staff was doing a Gottfried impression. Until Roiland told CinemaBlend:
Gilbert Gottfried was only 67 when he died in April. His family said he passed after suffering “a long illness,” but as Justin Roiland points out, few people in the industry knew that he was sick and probably expected him to keep working for several more years. At the time of his passing, so many who loved him paid tribute to his work, and we even assembled a list of our favorite Gottfried films and television shows to stream when you want to catch back up with his talent.
One of those is The Paloni Show! Halloween Special, which co-stars Emma Chamberlain, Olivia DeLaurentis, and Pamela Adlon as Cheruce. It’s yet another idea born from the brilliant Justin Roiland, who had the good sense to cast Gottfried as a manager who gets the upper hand on zombies that are plaguing his establishment. Watch it now on Hulu!
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.