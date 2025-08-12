'Weapons' Interviews With Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich and Director Zach Cregger
Zach Cregger returns with another horror all-timer, "Weapons," starring Julia Garner, Josh Brolin and Alden Ehrenreich. The director and cast join us for a spoiler-filled chat about the making of the film, including its incredible final scene and how Zach lost sleep for weeks once it was finally done. Josh Brolin, who also serves as a producer on the film, breaks down his character's disturbing dreams following the disappearance of his child and how he actually fell asleep while filming them. Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich share their experience filming their intense [spoiler] in the film's final scene and what it was like to see the cast and crew pull it off.
Video Chapters
00:00:00 - Intro
00:00:16 - Zach Cregger Talks Stephen King’s Influence On ‘Weapons’
00:01:07 - Julia Garner Didn’t Realize Zach Cregger Was A Big Influence On How She Played Justine In ‘Weapons’
00:01:58 - That Time Josh Brolin Fell Asleep Mid-Scene
00:04:06 - [SPOILERS] Julia Garner And Alden Ehrenreich On The Making Of Their Intense Final Scene
00:05:25 - Shooting ‘Weapons’ Final Scene Haunted Zach Cregger For Weeks
00:06:16 - Josh Brolin Still Doesn’t Know Why The Kids In ‘Weapons’ Run The Way They Do, But He’s Here For It
00:06:55 - Zach Cregger Had To Be ‘Okay’ With The Plot Holes In ‘Weapons’
