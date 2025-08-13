Big Brother’s Jimmy Revealed The Houseguest He Was Shocked Fans Don’t Love, And The Player He Realizes Is Way Better Than He Thought

Jimmy Heagerty was working hard during the early game of Big Brother Season 27. Ultimately, though, Jimmy's actions led to his eviction in Week 4. With that, the Week 2 HOH is now outside of the house and learning what fans actually think of him and more importantly, his other Houseguests, as he explained to CinemaBlend.

I had a chance to catch up with Jimmy after he left the house. While he's still not entirely caught up on the episodes yet, he is streaming Big Brother online and reading what the fans have to say about Season 27. Given that he's had the weekend to digest all of that, Jimmy shared his thoughts about the Houseguest he thought audiences would adore and the one player who exceeded his expectations.

Jimmy Says The Houseguests All Thought Rylie Was The Star

While I was talking about how I had a bad feeling about Rylie Jeffries even before the game officially started, Jimmy shared a surprising reveal. Per Jimmy, Rylie is one of the most beloved competitors amongst the Houseguests. Here's what Heagerty specifically had to say about that:

We thought Rylie would be, I would say, much more popular than I think he is for some very understandable reasons. So that was a shock.

Jimmy didn't clarify those "understandable reasons." Still, there are a few reasons as to why fans wouldn't want to be in Rylie's corner. For instance, Rylie did mention early on that he "didn't need" to win Big Brother and that there are better opportunities for him outside of the house.

Some fans have also been uncomfortable with Rylie's romantic pursuit of Katherine Woodman. On that front, the episodes have shied away from his aggressive flirting style, which many fans have noticed on the live feeds. There are also court records (as shared on Instagram) regarding a woman alleging Rylie is the father of her unborn child. Of course, all of that plays out while he engages in a romance with someone else on TV. All this to say, viewers will form opinions on the legal drama, and it's possible the Big Brother Houseguests aren't aware of any of that.

Jimmy Realized Ashley Is A Better Player Than He Thought

Jimmy also admitted to CinemaBlend that he had a totally inaccurate impression of another Houseguest. The Big Brother 27 pre-juror admitted he had Ashley Hollis all wrong, and that she might be one of the best currently playing the game:

Ashley's playing a much smarter game than it seems when you're inside the house. When we are in the house, Ashley just feels like she's floating around and not really doing a whole lot. When you watch, you see how much Ashley is actually doing, how smart her gameplay actually is, and how she really has the best read on everybody in the house from the viewer's perspective. We don't see that inside the house, and it's because Ashley doesn't wash a dish or know what a Swiffer is, but part of me is wondering if that's an act.

I think the live feed viewers themselves are still deciding if Ashley knows how to use a Swiffer mop or not, but she does have a good read on the house. That was much better than what Jimmy or his other associates thought for sure, as Ashley gave off the energy of an oblivious Houseguest who didn't want to do more than stir the pot.

Now that Jimmy has access to the live feeds and can use a Paramount+ subscription to tune in, I wonder if he'll have an even greater appreciation for the way that Ashley is playing the game. Despite all the drama caused by "Showergate," she's managed to keep a target off her back every week since, which is a rare feat when you're one of the first targets.

Whether Ashley is playing Big Brother well enough to win remains to be seen. In all honesty, Season 27 feels like a crap shoot, because the collective bad strategy of several players has unwittingly led to the eviction order feeling random over the past couple of weeks. That's also a credit to the BB Blockbuster, which is forcing players to show their cards earlier.

Viewers will see how Ashley and other Houseguests further navigate the game, as Big Brother continues (sans Jimmy) on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET amid the 2025 TV schedule.