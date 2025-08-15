Ryan Reynolds' Next Deadpool Appearance Has Finally Been Revealed, And It's A Lot Sooner Than I Expected

After Ryan Reynolds sent the internet ablaze earlier this week by sharing a cryptic social media post that seemed to tie him with Avengers: Doomsday, it looks like we already have an answer about what it means. Big things are happening for Deadpool, baby!

Deadpool Will Reportedly Appear In 2026's Avengers: Doomsday

Per The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision, we can expect to see Deadpool in Avengers: Doomsday, but there's one important note to keep in mind. Apparently the hilarious hero will appear in the movie, but will not join Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Now, the report didn't elaborate much further, but THR is definitely considered a trusted trade in the world of moviemaking, and between that and this post from Reynolds' Instagram (below), it definitely looks like the Merc With A Mouth will be joining the sprawling cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds explained that Deadpool can never become a member of X-Men or the Avengers because it would be "his wish fulfillment," and he wants to keep him as an underdog. However, wouldn't it be fun if Deadpool popped up somewhere during the Avengers: Doomsday plot line? I imagine it being a cameo or single scene, but it definitely feels right to include the character after Deadpool & Wolverine was one of the biggest highlights of the Multiverse Saga thus far.

It's a lot sooner than I expected, given we've historically had to wait quite a long time between Deadpool appearances. I guess the wait between Deadpool and Deadpool 2 was a matter of two years, but fans like me had to be patient for six long years before last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine.

In November 2024, when Ryan Reynolds was asked about Deadpool 4, he said it had been six years because making those movies "swallows" his "life whole" and he wants to prioritize his four kids. So while I'm somewhat shocked Deadpool is returning already, I imagine if it's a small role, Reynolds is probably like, "Sign me up!"

The Deadpool News Leaves Me With Two Followup Questions

Instantly, I have to imagine Deadpool either crashes some epic battle in hopes of being part of the Avengers, and I just know Ryan Reynolds is going to come up with a funny way to interact with the story. But will Doomsday be the movie where he finds out why Thor was crying in that video Wade Wilson sees at the TVA? It would be such a great callback if the upcoming Avengers films does give payoff for that moment for Deadpool & Wolverine.

My other question is if Deadpool will be bringing along his new pal, Wolverine as well? It would be absolutely amazing if Hugh Jackman could reunite with the other X-Men that have already been confirmed for Doomsday.

The latest casting update for Avengers: Doomsday only makes the release, set for December 18, 2026, even more anticipated.