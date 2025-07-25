Ozzy Osbourne's First Movie Is An Awesome '80s Horror Flick You Might Not Have Heard Of

As a longtime fan of Ozzy Osbourne, I can tell you I was shocked and saddened by the rock musician’s passing at 76 years old on July 22, 2025. Not only has the world lost one of the most influential icons in the history of heavy metal, but also a pretty decent actor, as the former Black Sabbath frontman made many fun and memorable cameos, mostly as himself, in movies and TV throughout the years, such as Little Nicky and Austin Powers in Goldmember.

However, to honor one of my personal favorite rock stars, I want to talk about the movie that saw the beginning of Ozzy Osbourne’s acting career back in 1986. It is a perfect fit for the Prince of Darkness, as an epic combination of rock ‘n roll heaven with hellish cinematic thrills, and, if you ask me, it is one of the best horror movies you likely have never seen, unless you consider yourself a devoted follower of the dark. The film in question is called Trick or Treat.

Trick Or Treat Is The Ultimate Horror Film For Metalheads

Not to be confused with the 2007 anthology horror flick, Trick ‘r Treat, Trick or Treat comes from first-time director Charles Martin Smith ( American Graffiti’s Terry the Toad”) and stars Marc Price as Eddie “Ragman” Weinbauer, a teen heavy meatal obsessive devastated by the recent passing of his favorite artist, Sammi Curr (Tony Fields). However, after receiving a copy of the unreleased demo of the rocker’s final album, Eddie discovers that he can use it to raise Sammi from the dead by playing it backwards -- a decision he soon comes to regret after discovering the rock star's spirit has sinister intentions.

This is a largely forgotten ‘80s movie I had heard about, but never had the urge to check out until after Ozzy’s passing, knowing he was in it. I honestly wish I had given it a chance sooner. With a passionate admiration for the music and its surrounding culture, a devilishly irresistible but genuinely creepy performance by Fields, and a headbanging soundtrack I am currently listening to on repeat, Trick or Treat is, while not the scariest film I have seen, an absolute blast from beginning to end. Taking place in October, it is also a wonderful addition to your traditional Halloween movie line-up, but can be enjoyed any time of year, especially by fans of artists like Ozzy Osbourne. Speaking of…

You'll Never Guess Who Ozzy Osbourne Plays

Trick or Treat shows a lot of love for Ozzy Osbourne early on in the film, with a brief shot of his poster on Eddie’s wall during the opening credits and a clip of Sammi Curr biting the head off a snake onstage, similar to when the artist did the same thing with a bat, which he told David Letterman he assumed was not real at the time. However, the official, special appearance he makes later in the film is actually a far cry from his wild reputation at the time.

Osbourne shows up on an evening talk show, appearing on Eddie’s TV in the hilariously ironic role of an evangelist and staunch protestor of heavy metal named Rev. Aaron Gilstrom. I must say, I was quite impressed with the rock star’s performance here, and not just because it was his first acting gig. It is truly surreal to hear the Prince of Darkness speak with such adamant vitriol against the genre of music he pioneered, but he really sells it in the role.

The Movie Also Stars Another Rock Legend

Ozzy Osbourne is not the only professional musician featured in the movie. Trick or Treat also stars fellow heavy metal icon (and one-time reality TV show star) Gene Simmons, the bass player and co-lead vocalist of Kiss, who gives a surprisingly good performance, as well.

“The Demon’s” role as Nuke is also about as brief as Osbourne’s, but is pivotal to the story. He is a local radio personality and friend of Eddie’s who is actually the one to give the teen the cursed record that leads to his strange troubles. Nuke even plans to play the album on Halloween night, per Sammi’s request, which Eddie ultimately realizes is part of the rock star’s malevolent plans, reminiscent of another underrated ‘80s horror flick, Halloween III: Season of the Witch.

As I established, I think anytime is a good time for a horror fan to stream Trick or Treat with a ScreamBox add-on on Amazon Prime. However, to discover or revisit this killer gem now as a tribute to the late, great Ozzy Osbourne makes it a particularly special occasion.