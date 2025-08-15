James Gunn And David Corenswet Open Up About The Intense Debate They Had Over One Of Superman’s Biggest Scenes: ‘There’s A Reason Why He’s Asking These Questions’
This needed to be handled just the right way.
Warning: SPOILERS for Superman are ahead!
Moviemaking is a collaborative process, and sometimes that means a director and actor might get into a debate about how a certain scene should be shot. That’s just what happened between James Gunn and David Corenswet on the set of Superman, specifically when they were filming the scene where Clark Kent passionately explained to Lex Luthor what makes him “human” after the Nicholas Hoult-portrayed bald baddie called him a “piece of shit alien.” Fortunately, the intense debate ended on a positive note, and fans of the 2025 movie release can be thankful that all this was captured on video.
With Superman now available to purchase on digital media, a segment from the making-of feature “Adventures in Making Superman” has been shared by James Gunn on X and other social media platforms. To summarize, while the cast and crew were shooting this integral moment, Gunn asked Corenswet for a take where he was delivering his dialogue more loudly. The actor wasn’t sure this was the right approach, as he felt that rather than get emotional, Clark would be feeling better about himself after having that conversation with his adoptive father.
Corenswet (who beat out 400+ people for the Superman role) and Gunn went back and forth on this, with the former eventually walking over to the latter to talk with him face to face. Then Gunn said these words that finally made Corenswet understand what the filmmaker was going for:
By the time James Gunn was saying that last sentence, David Corenswet was already walking back to set and ready to get into the kind of mindset that the Superman director wanted. Corenswet said in this behind-the-scenes look that Gunn’s last sentence “perfectly clarified what the character was doing in that moment and what I should be doing in that moment.” Corenswet added later:
James Gunn said in his own interview after the fact that the debate he had with David Corenswet by no means came from a negative place, and it actually led to a nice text exchange between the two later that same day:
It’s a good thing someone was recording this as it was going down. James Gunn even wrote in his X post that he “was freaked out (and so happy) to find out it had been filmed. It makes me more eager to check out the other Superman special features, although I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t more interested in additional information about the Superman Saga Gunn is planning.
Once again, Superman can now be viewed digitally, though you’re also still welcome to check out the first DCU movie in theaters. The physical media copies arrive on September 23, but it remains to be seen when HBO Max subscription holders will be able to stream it.
