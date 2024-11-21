The Hilarious Joke That Turned Parks And Recreation’s Jerry Gergich Into A Main Cast Member
Also known as Gerry and Larry!
Have you ever been curious about the origin story of the Parks and Recreation cast? Each actor beautifully embodied their comedic characters on the NBC series that we’re still quoting Ron Swanson and thinking about Chris Pratt’s A+ comedic timing as Andy Dwyer. Jim O’Heir (aka Jerry Gergich) got the scoop on the making of the show for fans for his book Welcome To Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation, including how his funny character was truly born on the set of an episode in Season 2.
When CinemaBlend had the chance to chat with Jim O’Heir about his book, which he calls his “love letter” to the series, he recalled how the comedy first came to him. In his words:
While it sounds like his agents almost swayed him from being in Parks and Recreation, Jim O’Heir witnessed the unique success The Office cast created over time with all the employees of Dunder Mifflin, and decided to stick with it. O’Heir ended up absolutely right about his character, but it took the writers almost two seasons to figure out. As the actor continued:
And thus, Jerry Gergich was truly born! Jim O’Heir recalled the moment that creator Mike Schur figured out what to do with the actor when he spoke with him for his Welcome To Pawnee book. As he shared:
Jim O'Heir's memoir on Parks And Recreation is avaliable to purchase now.
Remember when Christie Brinkley played Jerry’s wife? She really was one of the best Parks And Recreation guest stars, especially for all the befuddlement it caused his coworkers or his family’s “Eggs, Bacon And Toast” morning song. The writers had tons of great bits for the character once the moment happened on Season 2’s “Practice Date,” but it just took some time.
During our conversation with O’Heir, he also teased other stories from the book, such as how he touches on how supportive his cast was. With CinemaBlend, he recalled one time when Chris Pratt checked in with him about a “rough’ joke on the show and how much he enjoyed the physical comedy of Jerry.
You can learn more about Jim O’Heir’s story with his book Welcome To Pawnee now, and stream Parks and Recreation with a Peacock subscription.
