Parks And Rec’s Jim O’Heir Recalls The Time Chris Pratt Checked In With Him About A Particularly ‘Rough’ Jerry Joke
Jim O'Heir's Parks And Rec memoir is here, and, no, it's not a "tell-all" from the comedy's biggest target for jokes.
When it comes to the most rewatchable TV shows ever, Parks and Recreation has definitely earned a place in that distinction, even as the NBC comedy turned 15 years old earlier this year. And now as fans go back to Pawnee, Indiana to laugh out loud about all the funny bits from the series, they can understand the series from the perspective of the office’s biggest target of mockery, Jerry Gergich… er, Gerry.. or Larry, I mean, and how the rest of the cast really treated the actor behind the character, Jim O’Heir, in real life.
O’Heir has written his own memoir about being part of the Parks And Recreation family called Welcome To Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation, and CinemaBlend had the chance to chat with him about the making of it. During our interview, O’Heir told me his book is his “love letter to the show,” but most definitely not a “tell-all” to give Jerry a chance at redemption for all those office jokes. As O’Heir shared:
Jim O'Heir's memoir on Parks And Recreation is avaliable to purchase now.
If you’ve ever come away from watching Parks and Recreation thinking the cast was perhaps too hard on Jim O’Heir and his character’s misadventures, that could not be further from the actor’s experience. During our conversation, O’Heir said he doesn’t have “good dirt” on the cast of the beloved series because “it didn’t happen.” In fact, O’Heir cannot gush enough about his experience on the show and how special it is. (No wonder there was a Parks and Recreation reunion at the Agatha All Along premiere!) He even recalled his castmates checking in on him when Jerry Gergich had some especially dark jokes. In his words:
As you may recall, in the Season 2 episode “Park Safety”, Jerry Gergich dislocates his shoulder one time when he is at a park to fill the establishment’s hummingbird feeders. It happened when he dropped his burrito in a creek, but he claims it was due to a mugging out of embarrassment. (The episode also had one of Parks And Recreation’s best guest stars with Andy Samberg on it). Here's a bit from the episode via the show's YouTube:
To O’Heir’s memory, during the filming of that episode, Chris Pratt approached O’Heir to make sure the actor was alright with the latest dig at the Parks and Rec employee. As the actor assured Pratt, who went on to star in tons of movies and TV shows after the comedy, and wants fans to know as well, he loves doing all the messy physical stuff that comes with being Jerry through and through. He even shared that there’s been instances where he’s begged the show (and others) to let him do the physical comedy bits himself instead of having a stunt person do it instead.
You can check out Jim O’Heir’s memoir, Welcome To Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation, now, and rewatch the series with a Peacock subscription.
