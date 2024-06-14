'I Just Got Chills Down My Spine’: House Of The Dragon Stars Get Emotional Talking About The Shift In The Relationship Between The Velaryons In Season 2
The tide is turning.
House of the Dragon Season 2 is coming soon, and with that is the return of the entire Targaryen family tree, including anyone related to the Targaryens. One key house in House of the Dragon is the Velaryons, a Valyrian house that takes the seat of Driftmark – and the actors are opening up about how what happened to the family in Season 1 might either build or break them in Season 2.
The A Song of Ice and Fire universe has many houses and characters to follow, but two that I've come to love are Corlys Velaryon and Rhaenys Targaryen. They both suffered terrible experiences as parents in Season 1 of HOTD. While one of their children is presumed dead (as Laenor actually escaped), the other lost her life when she lost her child. The two of them now only have their grandchildren in Westeros, and Rhaenyra's rightful claim to the throne is keeping them here.
I had the chance to ask both Eve Best (Rhaenys) and Steve Toussaint (Corlys) if the loss of their children in Season 1 would lead to them "losing their fire" in Season 2 when it comes to fighting, and if the war will bring them closer or tear them apart. Best was quick to say the way I phrased it gave "chills down her spine" and how significant it is for the two of them:
The two then broke into their reflections, from Corlys to Rhaenys.
"The Old Corlys Will Come Back – Even If It Is Just For The Battle"
Steve Toussaint had an exciting answer to the question – that even if they had lost any fire, it was "temporary" and that he was persuaded to return to the battle because of Rhaenys pleading with him:
Even though he was ready to retire at the end of the dramatic Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon, he truly believes that the "old Corlys" will come back as they begin to grow to that "dull ache" of losing someone.
Eve Best, however, had a different way of looking at the battles to come for the couple.
"Things Mattered Less And Less And Less"
While Rhaenys is undoubtedly one of the best characters House of the Dragon has introduced to the general public (as well as her dragon as part of HOTD's massive amount of dragons), she's dealing with a lot right now after losing both Laena and Laenor.
Best agreed with Toussaint's perspective on their relationship and the battles to come, but she also remarked that Rhaenys' perspective is different—she's holding onto so much grief for "everybody else" that it's weighing her down.
Toussaint then asks Best if she believes Rhaenys regrets asking Corlys to stay in the fight at the end of Season 1. Best said Rhaenys didn't at the time, but now? There are "moments," she thinks back on it.
But Best also said that there's a part of Rhaenys that wishes she would have listened to Corlys in stepping out of the fight because now even their relationship "comes into question." She said:
House of the Dragon Season 2 is nearly here, and the tension is rising. I think it's time to see the House of the Dragon Season 2 trailer, or to rewatch all of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon prepare – and fall in love with these characters all over again because my heart is ripped out.
