House Of The Dragon Season 2: 6 Things We Know About The Next Installment Of The Hit Fantasy Series

After weeks of intrigue, we have reached the end of House of the Dragon. The series, which made history and broke records as each episode premiered on HBO, has become one of the best fantasy shows and has brought on a different era of A Song of Ice and Fire universe fans, with some returning from Game of Thrones and brand new ones.

But now, after the eventful finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 , we need to start talking about the next steps in the world of the Targaryens. House of the Dragon Season 2 is already happening, as was reported not that long after the first episode aired, but what exactly do we know about the upcoming season? Here are six quick things we know about House of the Dragon Season 2 – plus one little bonus item.

Season 2 Is Currently Being Written

It would be a pretty big surprise if House of the Dragon Season 2 wasn’t being worked on already, but we can confirm that the story is being crafted as of October 2022.

According to Entertainment Weekly , the scripts are now being written. Since the Dance of Dragons hails from George R.R. Martin's book, Fire and Blood, I’m sure a good part of the story will come from that, but television writers always like to keep things fresh, so I’m excited to see what changes they could make and how close to the book Season 2 will be.

House Of The Dragon Season 2 Is Expected To Start Filming In Early 2023

For a huge fantasy show like House of the Dragon, preparing for filming is such a meticulous process because it takes so much time to make sure every single shot and detail is perfect for fans to enjoy, so it would make sense for it to take some time. But, at least know when filming is supposed to begin.

Ryan Condal, the showrunner, told Variety that it’s been confirmed that filming for Season 2 will start in early 2023.

With writing confirmed and filming expected to start at some time early next year, I’m sure it won’t be long until we get and more info on the new season. We just need to be patient.

The Scope Of The Show Will Expand In Season 2, According To Ryan Condal

The first season of House of the Dragon was very particular with where it kept most of its story. Game of Thrones felt as if it was all over the place, jumping from the North to the South all the way to the East in Essos, showing different characters' stories everywhere. House of the Dragon during its first season was focused on three locations – Kings Landing, Dragonstone, and Driftmark. We only saw one other major place for a small time – Storm's End – but other than that, really nowhere else.

However, the scope is going to expand greatly, according to the showrunner's interview with Variety. Condal says that Season 2 is really going to open up the world of Westeros more to the viewers, as a war is coming, and allies are going to be needed:

The show definitely has to expand its scope in the second season. Just as the original 'Game of Thrones' grew in scope and expanse as it went, so, too, will ours. We’ve lived a good bit in three different worlds through this show: King’s Landing, Dragonstone and Driftmark. I think those will continue to be the home bases for the show. But a war is coming that requires allegiances from different kingdoms and armies all over the map of Westeros. I don’t think we’re going to get quite as vast as the original 'Game of Thrones' did in its final analysis. But there are definitely many more new worlds to come, and new worlds that you haven’t necessarily seen in the original show, either. Rest assured, plenty of scope to come.

As someone who is a huge fan of the world of Westeros in general, sign me up for seeing even more of it. I can’t wait.

There Will Be No More Time Jumps In Season 2

Praise God, there aren’t going to be any more time jumps in House of the Dragon Season 2. While I did feel it was needed to tell the full scope of the story of these people prior to the war breaking out, sometimes it felt jarring to suddenly see characters we had grown to like change and age so quickly into different actors – and then have to catch up with how much time has passed.

However, Condal was quick to confirm that Season 2 is going to be like a “reward” to the audience for sticking with the time jumps and recasts, according to his interview with Deadline :

I will say, as a reward to our wonderful audience for following us through all the time jumps and recasts, they are done. We tell the story in real time from here forward.

Did anyone else just breathe a sigh of relief, or was that just me?

Season 2 Will Be Like The “Middle Run” Of Game Of Thrones

If you were missing the action and spectacle that was Game of Thrones after the War of the Five Kings broke out, be prepared for Season 2 of House of the Dragon. According to The Sunday Times, via IGN , Condal was quick to say that the upcoming episodes of the new fantasy show is going to be much like the “middle run” of Game of Thrones, where everything will be taken to the next level:

We will get to the spectacle. But you have to understand these people’s complexities before they’re thrown into war. Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in.

That just makes me think I’m going to cry a heck of a lot more for who dies next – and no, I am not ready.

Cregan Stark Has Not Been Cast Yet

For those who don’t know who Cregan Stark is, prepare to have your minds blown, because he is essential to the story of House of the Dragon. Without giving too much away from the novel, as the current Lord of Winterfell, Cregan has a lot of power and he knows how to use it, and ends up being a huge part of the story.

Condal, in that same interview with Variety, talked about Cregan and the possibility of him showing up in Season 2, confirming that he has not been cast yet:

Uh, we will cast Cregan Stark at some point, but no comment otherwise.

Variety also asked if we should expect to see Cregan in Season 2, and Condal was very ambiguous with his answer:

I don’t know, will we? I can’t answer that.

While he is withholding details, the last episode of House of the Dragon showed that Jacaerys Velaryon is currently flying to Winterfell to literally meet with Cregan, so it would be pretty surprising if he didn’t show up in Season 2. Even so, nothing’s been confirmed yet – but fingers crossed. I’d give anything to see a Stark again – at least before the Jon Snow spinoff show.

While this doesn’t technically count as something we know, obviously we’re not sure when House of the Dragon Season 2 is going to come out since they haven’t even filmed yet.

But, since the show is being written right now and the series is expected to begin filming in early 2023, we could get it as early as late 2023. But, because this is the world of Game of Thrones, I doubt they’re going to rush it to make it onto any 2023 TV schedule.

I’d say we should probably be prepared for 2024 to be its release date, but since we don’t know right now, everything is up in the air.

What are you looking forward to with House of the Dragon Season 2? The dragons are most certainly about to dance – are you prepared for the heartbreak to come? Someone grab my tissues.