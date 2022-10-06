Targaryen Family Tree: Who's Who In House Of The Dragon

Warning: spoilers through Episode 7 of House of the Dragon Season 1.

House of the Dragon is expanding on much of the lore that viewers were only introduced to in Game of Thrones, and the complex Targaryen family tree is only getting more and more complicated. So, with the hit show still going strong in Season 1, already renewed for Season 2, and plenty of source material to fuel the rest of the series, let’s look at the Targaryens of House of the Dragon, how they’re related, and how important their predecessors were.

The main Targaryens of House of the Dragon so far have been Viserys, Rhaenyra, Daemon, and their various children , but the show picked up about a century into the dynasty’s hold on Westeros. So, using lore from George R.R. Martin in his Fire & Blood and The World of Ice & Fire books as well as the HBO show, let’s start by going back to the beginning and the era of Aegon Targaryen, a.k.a. Aegon the Conqueror.

Note: all dates come from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood and refer to years after Aegon's Conquest (AC).

The Reign Of Aegon The Conqueror And His Sister Queens (1-37 AC)

The Targaryens survived the destruction of Valyria after Daenys the Dreamer foresaw what was going to happen. Nearly a century later, Aegon Targaryen set his sights on Westeros along with his two sister-wives. He was said to have married older warrior sister Visenya out of duty, and younger sister Rhaenys out of love. With their dragons, they conquered Westeros and brought the many nations together as the Seven Kingdoms.

Aegon’s children:

Aenys, son with Rhaenys

Maegor, son with Visenya

Dragons controlled:

Balerion the Black Dread, ridden by Aegon (dead by House of the Dragon)

Vhagar, ridden by Visenya (claimed by Laena and then Aemond in HOTD)

Meraxes, ridden by Rhaenys (dead by HOTD)

Aegon wielded the Valyrian steel sword Darkfyre (carried by King Viserys in HOTD) and Visenya wielded Dark Sister (carried by Daemon). Although Rhaenys died when she and Meraxes were shot down in Dorne, Aegon was survived by Visenya and his two sons from his two queens, which would create some major problems in the next generation.

Aenys I, The Second Targaryen King (37-42 AC)

As Aenys was Aegon’s firstborn son, he was crowned king following his father’s death, but his rule was challenged within his own family. Visenya argued her nephew was unfit, and he unwisely gave the second of the family’s two Valyrian swords to his brother. After Maegor scandalously took a second wife in a Valyrian ceremony on Dragonstone (similarly to what Rhaenyra and Daemon did on HOTD) and was exiled for it, Aenys married his son to his daughter, the Faith of the Seven rose up against the incest in a religious conflict that wouldn't be fully resolved for many years and another two kings.

King Aenys' children:

Rhaena

Aegon

Viserys

Jaehaerys

Alysanne

Vaella

Dragons controlled:

Quicksilver, ridden by Aenys and later Aegon (dead by HOTD)

Balerion the Black Dread, ridden by Maegor (dead by HOTD)

Dreamfyre, ridden by Rhaena (dead by HOTD)

Vermithor, ridden by Jaehaerys (dead by HOTD)

Silverwing, ridden by Alysanne (dead by HOTD)

Aenys did not live long after marrying Rhaena to Aegon and the Faith Uprising. He intended son Aegon to become king after him, but his exiled brother Maegor returned with a different plan in mind… and would earn a famous nickname for it.

Maegor The Cruel And His Six Wives (42-48 AC)

Although Maegor was the second son of Aegon the Conqueror, he was by far the mightier warrior compared to Aenys, and came into possession of both Targaryen swords. He claimed the Iron Throne after returning from his exile, and earned his nickname after becoming a brutal tyrant and a kinslayer in murdering his nephew Aegon. Notably, he was so desperate for an heir that he married not just two wives, but a total of six, to no avail.

Maegor's wives:

Ceryse Hightower

Alys Harroway

Tyranna of the Tower

Elinor Costayne

Rhaena Targaryen

Jeyne Westerling

Dragon controlled:

Balerion the Black Dread, ridden by Maegor (dead by HOTD)

Despite taking half a dozen wives, Maegor died without issue, and the Iron Throne passed to the oldest surviving son of his brother Aenys: Jaehaerys.

The Reign Of Jaehaerys I And Good Queen Alysanne (48-103)

Jaehaerys became king at the age of 14, with the realm ruled by regents until he came of age. He ran off to Dragonstone with younger sister Alysanne when plans were made to marry her off, and they wed in secret. He was named “The Old King” after ruling for more than 50 years, and he fathered 13 children, but survived all of those who had been in line for the throne, leading to the Great Council (seen at the beginning of House of the Dragon) to name the next ruler.

Jaehaerys and Alysanne’s children:

Aegon (died in infancy)

Daenerys (died as a child)

Aemon (died with one child)

Baelon (died with two sons with sister-wife Alyssa)

Alyssa (died with two sons with brother-husband Baelon)

Maegelle (became a septa)

Vaegon (became an archmaester)

Daella (died with one child with Rodrik Arryn)

Saera (disinherited)

Viserra (died with no children)

Gaemon (died in infancy)

Valerion (died in infancy)

Gael (died with no living children)

Dragons controlled:

Vermithor, ridden by Jaehaerys (dead by HOTD)

Silverwing, ridden by Alysanne (dead by HOTD)

Caraxes the Blood Wyrm, ridden by Aemon (claimed by Daemon in HOTD)

Vhagar, ridden by Baelon (claimed by Laena and then Aemond in HOTD)

Meleys the Red Queen, ridden by Alyssa (claimed by Rhaenys in HOTD)

Jaehaerys’ Great Council set his successors up for inevitable conflict. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the lords had to choose between two main male contenders: Laenor as the great-grandson of the Old King via Princess Rhaenys, and Viserys as his grandson via Baelor. In House of the Dragon, Rhaenys herself was a candidate for the throne. The Iron Throne ultimately went to Viserys, whose claim came from his father rather than via his mother like Laenor.

The Reign Of Viserys I And His Queens (103 - )

The Great Council is where House of the Dragon picks up, but the show doesn’t tell the full story of Viserys and Queen Aemma. The two were cousins, as Aemma Arryn was the daughter of Daella Targaryen. She was 11 when they married in George R.R. Martin’s source material, but – like Rhaenyra, who displaced her uncle Daemon in the line of succession – was aged up for HBO. She had only one child who survived to adulthood in Princess Rhaenyra, and died in childbirth. Viserys then married Alicent Hightower (who was aged down for House of the Dragon) and went on to have four children with her.

Viserys' surviving children:

Rhaenyra, daughter and heir with Aemma

Aegon, son with Alicent

Helaena, daughter with Alicent

Aemond, son with Alicent

Daeron, son with Alicent (has not yet appeared on House of the Dragon)

Dragons controlled:

Balerion the Black Dread, ridden by Viserys (dead by HOTD)

Syrax, ridden by Rhaenyra

Caraxes the Blood Wyrm, ridden by Daemon

Meleys the Red Queen, ridden by Rhaenys

Vhagar, ridden by Laena Velaryon and Aemond

Seasmoke, ridden by Laenor Velaryon (status unknown after Laenor's "death")

Viserys is still living as of Episode 7 of House of the Dragon despite seeming on death’s door for a while now, but his decisions to marry Alicent after Aemma’s death and wed Rhaenyra to Laenor (who could not father any trueborn sons) have sown the seeds for possible civil war. Otto Hightower, Hand of the King and Alicent’s father, is key to this as well.

The Greens

“The Greens” are the side of the Targaryen family aligned with Alicent Hightower and her children as King Viserys’ second wife, and House of the Dragon gave them this nickname for the first time via Rhaenyra in Episode 7, as one of many takeaways from that episode . Although Alicent is the king’s second wife, the Greens push for Prince Aegon to become the next king due to his status as Viserys’ trueborn son vs. his older sister.

The “Green” Targaryens:

Prince Aegon

Princess Helaena

Prince Aemond

Prince Daeron (has not yet appeared on House of the Dragon)

Dragons controlled:

Vhagar, now ridden by Aemond

Sunfyre the Golden, ridden by Aegon (has not yet appeared on HOTD)

Dreamfyre, ridden by Helana (has not yet appeared on HOTD)

The Greens have a great deal of support thanks to House Hightower and those in the realm who support a trueborn son over an older sister (not to mention the scandal around Rhaenyra’s dark-haired children), and Aemond claiming Vhagar adds a lot of dragon power. But the lords of the realm also swore vows to Rhaenyra early on and Viserys hasn’t changed his mind about Rhaenyra as heir, so the Greens' claim is shaky.

The Blacks

“The Blacks” are the side of the Targaryen family aligned with Rhaenyra and her claim to the throne, although House of the Dragon has not yet introduced the nickname. (In Fire & Blood, the “Blacks” and “Greens” are named for the color of dresses that Rhaenyra and Alicent wore to an important event.) Rhaenyra is the rightful heir to the throne in the eyes of King Viserys, and her three sons with Laenor Velaryon are next in the line of sucession behind her.

The “Black” Targaryens:

Rhaenyra, heir to the throne

Prince Jacaerys, second in line

Prince Lucerys, third in line

Prince Joffrey, fourth in line

Daemon Targaryen, prince consort

Baela Targaryen

Rhaena Targaryen

Rhaenys Targaryen

Dragons controlled:

Syrax, ridden by Rhaenyra

Caraxes the Blood Wyrm, ridden by Daemon

Meleys the Red Queen, ridden by Rhaenys

Vermax, ridden by Prince Jacaerys

Arrax, ridden by Prince Lucerys (has not yet appeared on HOTD)

Tyraxes, ridden by Prince Joffrey (has not yet appeared on HOTD)

Moondancer, ridden by Baela Targaryen (has not yet appeared on HOTD)

Although history is not on Rhaenyra’s side after the precedent set at the Great Council that made her father king instead of Princess Rhaenys, she has been the sworn heir for well over a decade at this point. She seemingly has House Velaryon on her side since her three sons with Harwin strong were claimed by Laenor before his “death,” and that bond is likely strengthened by the marriage to Daemon, as he is father to the late Laena’s daughters . Plus, marrying Daemon means that she has the loyalty of the realm’s most powerful wild card.