House Of The Dragon: Who Has Which Dragon In The Game Of Thrones Prequel?

Despite the divisive final season of Game of Thrones, HBO's prequel House of the Dragon has been wildly popular since its premiere. We are pretty deep into the show's first season, and its certainly lived up to its title, with various dragons flying owned by the major characters. But with so many flying creatures in play among the Targaryen family tree, fans might be wondering: who has each dragon in House of the Dragon?

Dragons are major political and battle tool in House of the Dragon, and there are more of the mythical creatures flying around than anytime since before the Doom of Old Valyria. And with some dragons getting new riders, here's a quick list of where all of the dragons currently are in the Game of Thrones prequel. Let's break it all down.

(Image credit: HBO)

Syrax (Rhaenyra Targaryen)

The first dragon that fans really got to known during House of the Dragon's premiere episode is Syrax. She's ridden by series protagonist Rhaenyra Targaryen, and has distinctive yellow scales. Unlike some of other dragons flying around Westeros, Syrax is still relatively on the young side by the time we meet her, and it should be interesting to see her grow as Rhaenyra does.

Syrax is known for being nimble and fast in the air, but hasn't experienced any real battle or hunts. But perhaps this will change if war eventually breaks out in Westeros, and the Dragon Riders are forced to saddle up and meet in the battlefield. Syrax hasn't been seen in a few episodes, but she's been laying eggs for various members of the Targaryen family as it grows.

(Image credit: HBO)

Vhagar (Aemond Targaryen)

Vhagar is the dragon in the Game of Thrones prequel that has arguably had the most fascinating life so far. She's the oldest and largest dragon in the realm, literally double the size of Daemon's dragon Caraxes. Her countless years in the battlefield go back to Queen Viesenya Targaryen, who rode her as the Targaryens conquered Westeros.

When we meet Vhagar in House of the Dragon, she's old and tired, but still a powerful tool in the Great Game. She's eventually claimed by Laena Velaryon, who expressed interested in the Queen of All Dragons from an early age. After her death Aemond Targaryen became her new rider, claiming her the night of Laena's funeral. This was a major power move for the Hightowers, was painful for Laena's children, and was the catalyst behind the physical conflict that eventually took Aemond's eye. If and when war breaks out, smart money says Vhagar will be a serious weapon.

(Image credit: HBO)

Caraxes (Daemon Targaryen)

Caraxes is another winged creature from House of the Dragon that has gotten his fair amount of screen time so far. He's the dragon belonging to Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen, and is nicknamed Blood Wyrm. His appearance really stands out among the other dragons we've seen in the Game of Thrones universe, with a lean build, and a super long neck. The red scales also make his appearance all the more foreboding.

Throughout House of the Dragon we've seen how ferocious Caraxes can be in battle, brutally killing friends and foes when ordered to attack by his rider. Daemon is seen using his dragon for as both a wartime and political tool, and it's traveled with him as he spent time abroad in Pentos. And I'm hoping to see him back in the battle sooner rather than later.

(Image credit: HBO)

Seasmoke (Laenor Velaryon)

Seasmoke is one of the new dragons that we've seen actually engage in battle throughout HOTD so far. He's a young silver dragon that's bonded with Laenor Velaryon, presumably since birth. Laenor rides Seasmoke during an epic battle against the Crab Feeder in Season 1, burning enemy forces and even sending soldiers flying throughout that memorable sequence.

Unfortunately, Seasmoke is presumably out of commission as Laenor Velaryon faked his own death and fled Westeros in disguise. But since he's still alive, Seasmoke shouldn't be able to bond with any other Dragon Rider. Could this fact be used to prove that his death was staged all along? We'll have to see.

(Image credit: HBO)

Meleys (Rhaenys Targaryen)

Meleys aka The Red Queen is the dragon ridden by Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). In her youth she was supposed to be even faster than other dragons like Vhagar, although she presumably doesn't see much action nowadays. But that might change if a civil war begins in Westeros.

We only got to see Meleys briefly, with the Queen That Never Was riding it to King's Landing for The Green Wedding. Still, it's important to note that the power of the Targryen/Velaryon family has power on both the sea and in the air. And that includes Meleys.

(Image credit: HBO)

Vermax (Jacaerys Velaryon)

Vermax is one of the younger dragons currently factoring into House of the Dragon. He's owned by Rhaenyra's oldest son Jacaerys Velaryon, who is currently meant to be her heir. He's got green scales and orange wings, offering yet another cool design for the creatures in the Game of Thrones prequel.

Unfortunately we haven't seen Vermax since House of the Dragon's latest time jump, and as such it's unclear how much it might have grown since Jace was training in the Dragon Pit. But their bond should presumably be even stronger, even if we haven't seen him actually riding the creature.

While that rounds up all the dragons whose appearance has been confirmed, we've seen various other winged creatures flying around-- especially during Laena's funeral. Some of them might be the dragons below, whose rider we know but who haven't gotten their own scenes yet.

(Image credit: HBO)

Dreamfyre (Helaena Targaryen)

Heleaena Targaryen is a uniquely intriguing and funny character in House of the Dragon. Alicent's only daughter is a bit of an oddball, often speaking to herself and having a fascination with bugs. She also seemingly has prophetic dreams, predicting events like Aemond losing his eye in order to procure Vhagar.

Despite being somewhat of an outside in the family, Helaena does have a dragon of her own. Appropriately named Dreamfyre, in the House of the Dragon books she's got a blue/silver appearance, and some fans think they might have spotted her in the background of a scene. Helaena seemingly doesn't ride her much, but we'll have to see if this changes if the dragons of her family are truly weaponized.

(Image credit: HBO)

Sunfyre (Aegon Targaryen)

Another dragon that fans have been waiting to see get some screen time in House of the Dragon is Sunfyre. He's the dragon of Aegon Targaryen, who Alicent and her father are trying to get on the Iron Throne. Sunfyre should still be fairly young, but that might change given the various time jump that have already occurred throughout the show's first season.

One of the reasons why fans are so eager to see Sunfyre in House of the Dragon is because of the way the dragon's appearance is described in George R.R. Martin's writing. He's described as the most beautiful dragon in Westeros, thanks to its golden scales that glisten as it flies. Hopefully we'll see him in action sooner rather than later.

(Image credit: HBO)

Arrax (Lucerys Velaryon)

Throughout the last few episodes of House of the Dragon, Alicent, Rhaenyra, and Laena's children have grown up and become more prominent characters. This includes Lucerys Velaryon, who is Rhaenyra's younger son and the heir to Driftmark. Like his older brother, Luke also had a dragon of his own, who he presumably bonded with since birth.

Not much is known about Arrax, as we haven't actually seen him appear in House of the Dragon. But with the tensions between the families continuing to grow, every dragon is going to be a valuable weapon/bargaining tool. Let's just hope that Lucerys is ready to actually travel via dragonback.

(Image credit: HBO)

Moondancer (Baela Targaryen)

The final unseen dragon that fans have been looking out for is Moondancer. She's the dragon of owned by Baela Targaryen, who is one of the daughters of Daemon and Laena. She was referenced when we saw that family in Pentos, especially related to how Rhaena doesn't have a dragon of her own. The alliance between Houses Targaryen and Velaryon was made stronger than to both twins' engagements, as well as the power of Moondancer.

Of course, there are some lingering questions surrounding the dragons of House of the Dragon. For instance, it's unclear if Rhaenyra's sons Joffrey, Aegon, or Viserys have dragons of their own. After all, Syrax is shown to be continuing laying eggs for the family. We'll just have to see how it shakes out, and which dragons ultimately live or die throughout the series.