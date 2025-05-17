I Can't Wait For Percy Jackson Season 2, But The Cast's Latest Teases Have Me Really Bummed About One Thing
It just won't be the same.
I was so excited to recently learn that Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has joined the 2025 TV schedule, especially since it will be an adaptation of the book, The Sea of Monsters. So, seeing that the main trio of actors from the show came together for Disney Upfronts this week only made me more excited about the series coming back. However, there was one thing that came up while they talked about Season 2 that has me down.
The Percy Jackson Cast Came Together To Talk About Season 2, And I'm Hyped
Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, of course, play Percy, Annabeth and Grover, the core characters of the Percy Jackson show. When they stopped to talk to ScreenRant about the upcoming season, I was hyped to hear more about Season 2.
Scobell spoke about the addition of Tyson, who will be played by Daniel Diemer. Tyson is a cyclops and a half-brother to Percy on his Greek god side. The Adam Project actor also said this season Percy will be “his guardian” and “take care of him” after initially treating him “a little differently at the start.” This definitely is in line with the book, and I’m so excited to see the Tyson storyline be realized through the second season.
Jeffries also talked about how last season’s reveal of Luke working with Kronos will create a “new dynamic” at Camp Half Blood.
So, there's a lot to be excited about.
However, One Tease Did Bum Me Out
While I’m very excited that The Sea of Monsters is among the upcoming book adaptations, there's something Aryan Simhadri said that reminded me why this season will have me feeling kind of sad.
-- Spoilers for the book The Sea of Monsters are ahead! --
For most of the book, Grover is separated from Percy and Annabeth, because he is captured by Polyphemus the Cyclops and must be saved by them. Here’s what Simhadri said about filming:
I’m so sad Grover won’t get to be with Percy and Annabeth for most of Season 2! I’ve read the book, but I forgot this happened, and after seeing the trio’s chemistry in Season 1, it just won’t feel the same. Luckily, we know everyone will be back for Season 3 already, but it’s kind of a shame Simhadri had to film mostly alone.
Prior, the Grover actor talked about having fun with Grover’s wedding dress, which he wears to trick Polyphemus into thinking he’s his bride, and won’t kill him. So, don't get me wrong, there are still plenty of moments I'm looking forward to.
The cast started filming the season back in August, and it's set to premiere in December of this year. While knowing the trio won’t be all together is a bummer, it’ll still be a great season, I'm sure.
