House Of The Dragon's Season 2 Full Trailer Has Officially Sparked My Interest In Two Characters I Hated In Season 1

Let's get one thing straight, when it comes to House of the Dragon pretty much all the characters are despicable. However, when it comes to Alicent's kids Aemond and Aegon Targaryen, my dislike of them goes past the fact that basically everyone on this show is bad. I actively did not like them last season at all. I wanted to watch other stories unfold. However, after seeing the official trailer for HOTD Season 2 , my mind has been changed, and my interest in these two has been sparked.

With House of the Dragon's premiere flying into focus on the 2024 TV schedule , HBO released the official trailer for its sophomore season. They've been teasing the civil war that's coming between the Greens and the Blacks on social media and through dueling teaser trailers , and this latest pomo highlighted the familial implications of the battles to come, take a look:

As you can see, along with Rhaenyra, Alicent, Daemon and other core characters from Season 1, Prince Aemond and now-King Aegon were featured prominently. I've never been a fan of either -- my feelings about them are comparable to Joffrey from Game of Thrones, I disliked him so much that I had a hard time being interested in plotlines involving him. However, this trailer has my tides turning on the Targaryen brothers, and now I can't wait to see their stories unfold in Season 2.

Don’t get me wrong, I have always had mad respect for Tom Glynn-Carney and Ewan Mitchell, who play King Aegon and Prince Aemond, respectively, in the HOTD cast . However, during Season 1, in my mind, they were simply Alicent’s spoiled kids, and basically everything they did annoyed me. Plus, as a staunch Team Black gal , I’m easily vexed by the people on Team Green.

However, this trailer has shifted my mentality, and now the stories I’m the most interested in revolve around these brothers, their positions of power and how they impact the Targaryen family .

I was particularly drawn in by the scene that showed Aegon yelling at his brother, saying:

Fuck dignity! I want revenge.

Since he is the king, he is in the highest place of power, and I’m fascinated by the idea that this unhinged very young man is trying to figure out how to run the kingdom while his court constantly tries to influence his thinking. It looks like Aegon is a bomb waiting to explode, and seeing that unfold in Season 2 is something I’m looking forward to immensely.

Also, Aemond telling Criston Cole that his mother “holds love for our enemy” and that that “makes her a fool,” is something I desperately need more information about. Will Team Green crumble from the inside?

I’m captivated by the internal battles going on in Season 2 (they also alluded to Daemon possibly not being fully with Rhaenyra), and as the new episodes come out, I can’t wait to see how characters like Aemond act on dramatic statements like this.

All this is to say, I may not like these two characters since they’re inherently quite evil, however, I don’t hate them. In fact, their arcs are the ones I’m most intrigued by this season.