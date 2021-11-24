How Ridley Scott Made Lady Gaga’s Intense Sex Scene For House Of Gucci Formidable And Funny
By Sean O'Connell last updated
It's one you won't forget.
No one who sees Ridley Scott’s new film House of Gucci will question the passion of the cast and crew. The film possess a unique, almost comical, sense of pizzazz that perfectly suits the over-the-top fashion mavens as they fight to survive the cutthroat stakes of their industry. It colors the way they talk, the way they eat and drink… and yes, the way that they have sex. Lady Gaga and Adam Driver have a knock down, drag out sex scene early on in House of Gucci that says everything about their heated courtship. And when I asked Ridley Scott about the staging of that scene, he explained how music helped him unearth the inherent humor in their torrid pairing. Scott’s take on the scene is above.
This is not a plot spoiler, by any means. You know going into House of Gucci that Adam Driver’s character, Maurizio, is going to fall head over boots in love with Patrizia Reggiani, played by pop icon Lady Gaga. In one of their earliest scenes together, the two find themselves in a trailer office on a construction site and, believing themselves to be alone, start engaging in passionate sex. But it’s the kind of sex that slams into walls, tears down furniture, and ends up on a desk, simply because the lovers were hurtling towards the floor and would have ended up somewhere.
The lengthy scene is set to very specific music, which House of Gucci director Ridley Scott says is very intentional. When appearing as a guest on CinemaBlend’s official podcast, ReelBlend, Scott told the hosts:
Throughout a lot of House of Gucci, Ridley Scott uses pop songs of the time frame to tremendous effect, and George Michael’s bubbly Faith following that sex scene is a perfect example. Directing the scene is one thing, but participating in it is another thing entirely. Speaking with Adam Driver about the amount of prep that went into the scene, he explained to CinemaBlend:
The relationship between Maurizio and Patrizia is the engine that makes House of Gucci roar, when they are in their intense highs, and fighting through their devastating lows. Ridley Scott’s movie is in theaters now, go grab tickets and go along for the ride.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.