Scarlet Witch Rumor Would Be A Big Relief To Marvel Fans (And I Hope It's True)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are countless questions about upcoming Marvel movies, including rumors that a number of beloved characters will be recast. A new rumor about Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is going around, and I really hope this one happens to be true.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen the way Wanda became one of the most popular characters in the entire shared universe. For years now moviegoers have wondered about her fate, as Doctor Strange 2's ending saw her seemingly perish. In a new post by CosmicCircus, scooper Alex Perez addressed the MCU's future, and claimed that the Scarlet Witch isn't going to feature anyone replacing Olsen in the role. Now I'm just hoping she returns to the shared universe sooner rather than later.

While we should take this rumor with a grain of salt for the time being, it does make sense. Wanda is a fan favorite, so putting another actor in the role would be seemingly setting them up for failure. But since it's already been years since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released back in 2022, rumors are going to keep swirling until we know when the Scarlet Witch will be back.

While Elizabeth Olsen claims she's not in the next two Avengers movies, lots of fans are holding out hope that she'll appear. Moviegoers spent years wondering if she actually died at the end of Doctor Strange 2, after sacrificing herself to destroy the Darkhold forever. Agatha All Along also claimed she was dead, but that hasn't stopped her stans from holding out hope that the Scarlet Witch will rise once again.

Recasting Wanda would likely break the internet, considering just how popular Olsen is in her signature character. So I'm inclined to think the recasting rumor is true. But that still doesn't reveal if/when we'll see the actress back in her role. Fans are definitely hoping for a Scarlet Witch appearance in either of the next two Avengers movies.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but it's expected to be a wild crossover event. Entire teams were confirmed to appear during Doomsday's cast announcement, but Olsen's Wanda Maximoff was noticeably missing. Kevin Feige confirmed more cast members would appear, so we'll just have to see if the Scarlet Witch is included.

Only time will tell what MCU characters are ultimately recast, but the pressure is going to be on for those actors... especially if they're replacing fan favorites. Hopefully we get more information about that sooner rather than later.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently expected to arrive in theaters December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. I'll be holding out hope that Wanda appears up until then.