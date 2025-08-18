Journalist Who Got Infamous Marvel Spoiler From Tom Holland Reveals What Happened In The Aftermath: ‘My Secret Is I Didn’t Dob Him In’

Tom Holland is bad at spoilers. It’s become something of a joke whenever the actor goes on a press tour for a movie that you have to be careful and watch him because he’ll probably spill the beans. One assumes there are a lot of journalists who would love to interview Holland in hopes of being able to publish a major spoiler.

But apparently that’s exactly why the BBC’s Ali Plumb is Tom Holland’s favorite person to be interviewed by. The actor has said as much before, and when recently asked just why the Spider-Man actor feels that way, Plumb says it's because of the spoiler he didn’t pursue. Plumb said…

My secret is, I didn’t dob him in. During an interview for Spider-Man: No Way Home, he gave away a massive spoiler, and I didn’t call him out on it. I just let it hang there. I knew people in the comments would say something, but I didn’t say anything.

For the American audience to “dob him in” is essentially to snitch on somebody, and that’s what Plumb didn’t do when Tom Holland apparently inadvertently dropped the info that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would actually be part of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It was the biggest rumor leading into the film, but everybody was clearly trying to keep it under wraps.

While most would follow up on whatever it was that Holland said, Ali Plumb did not. Instead, he just left the statement alone. It was only later that Plumb brought up what Tom Holland had said, with one of the actors whose appearance had been inadvertently revealed. Plumb continued…

I waited ‘til I interviewed Andrew Garfield after the movie came out, and I said, ‘Do you know that Tom gave it all away?’ And he was like, ‘God, he’s so bad at lying.’

The particular spoiler in question involved Tom Holland accidentally saying that he wasn’t on set during the day of Zendaya’s big fall stunt, which therefore indicated there was another Spider-Man in the movie. Check out the exchange

Andrew Garfield is certainly much better at lying, as Garfield flat-out denied appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home right up until the film’s release. Many actors try to talk around an answer in such a way that they’re not technically lying, but either way, there’s little argument that Tom Holland can’t do it.

Considering Holland’s history of spilling spoilers, he probably would have gotten in a bit of trouble if more attention had been brought to his slip, and it seems Holland appreciates that he wasn’t called out. Plumb said…

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Basically, Tom owes me one, and that’s why he’s being nice.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently filming, there will be all-new opportunities for Tom Holland to say things he shouldn’t. Maybe he’ll give his favorite interviewer a scoop on purpose this time.