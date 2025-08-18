Ahead Of Stranger Things Season 5, Billy Actor Reveals What He’s Most ‘Excited’ About As The Show Ends
As Stranger Things nears its end, the actor reflects on Billy’s impact.
With Netflix’s Stranger Things heading into its fifth and final season this 2025 TV schedule, fans are preparing for an emotional farewell to Hawkins and its ensemble of beloved (and occasionally terrifying) characters. Anticipation is sky-high for the show’s conclusion and one actor who left an indelible mark on the series, Dacre Montgomery, (who played the fiery and complicated Billy Hargrove in Seasons 2 and 3) recently opened up about his feelings as the pop culture phenomenon draws to a close.
In a new interview with People, Montgomery says he’ll be watching the series’ end not from a soundstage or premiere carpet, but from his living room in Australia. He shared with the outlet:
It’s been five years since Billy’s sacrificial exit from Hawkins, but Montgomery remains closely linked to the show’s cultural legacy. His portrayal of Max’s troubled older stepbrother struck a chord with fans, as he was a character you love to hate. Reflecting on the part, the Elvis actor admitted the scope of the phenomenon still resonates with him. He added:
The Power Rangers alum’s focus now isn’t just on nostalgia, but on the future. Specifically, what’s next for Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer. The actor praised the brothers as “really great mentors” and said their post-Hawkins career has him intrigued. He continued:
Montgomery is equally enthusiastic about what lies ahead for Sadie Sink, who played his half-sister Max Mayfield. At 23, Sink has already established herself as a powerhouse talent (The Whale, Fear Street), and is set to play a secret role in an upcoming Marvel movie, the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Her former onscreen sibling sees no limit to her potential, adding:
In the meantime, Dacre Montgomery continues carving out his own path with independent projects, including his 2025 movie release, Went Up the Hill. But when Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 premieres for everyone with a Netflix subscription on November 26, he’ll be watching as a fan.
