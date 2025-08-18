Ahead Of Stranger Things Season 5, Billy Actor Reveals What He’s Most ‘Excited’ About As The Show Ends

With Netflix’s Stranger Things heading into its fifth and final season this 2025 TV schedule , fans are preparing for an emotional farewell to Hawkins and its ensemble of beloved (and occasionally terrifying) characters. Anticipation is sky-high for the show’s conclusion and one actor who left an indelible mark on the series, Dacre Montgomery, (who played the fiery and complicated Billy Hargrove in Seasons 2 and 3) recently opened up about his feelings as the pop culture phenomenon draws to a close.

In a new interview with People , Montgomery says he’ll be watching the series’ end not from a soundstage or premiere carpet, but from his living room in Australia. He shared with the outlet:

I'm kind of in my own little bubble over in Australia where I live, so [I’ll] occasionally text with a few of the cast members. But honestly, it feels like it's been so long now that I've been kind of out of the swing of things, and then COVID and all kinds of stuff. But I'm excited to watch the last season. I really am.

It’s been five years since Billy’s sacrificial exit from Hawkins , but Montgomery remains closely linked to the show’s cultural legacy. His portrayal of Max’s troubled older stepbrother struck a chord with fans, as he was a character you love to hate. Reflecting on the part, the Elvis actor admitted the scope of the phenomenon still resonates with him. He added:

I think it's amazing to play a character that so many people connected with, felt like they knew someone that was similar, loved the show and loved that character, or even hated that character… It was all just good fan energy, I guess. And that was really exciting for me to be a part of— something so big and culturally right in the 21st century — to be a part of something that people really, really enjoyed.

The Power Rangers alum’s focus now isn’t just on nostalgia, but on the future. Specifically, what’s next for Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer . The actor praised the brothers as “really great mentors” and said their post-Hawkins career has him intrigued. He continued:

With Stranger Things coming to an end, I'm actually really excited to see — because I know they have so many other amazing ideas and they've been in [the] Stranger Things world for a decade — I'm really excited to see what they do outside of that.

Montgomery is equally enthusiastic about what lies ahead for Sadie Sink, who played his half-sister Max Mayfield. At 23, Sink has already established herself as a powerhouse talent (The Whale, Fear Street), and is set to play a secret role in an upcoming Marvel movie , the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day . Her former onscreen sibling sees no limit to her potential, adding:

I'm really excited to just see Sadie's career because she's such a talented actress, and she's so hardworking, and she's got a lot of other amazing characters and roles outside of Stranger Things. So I'm really excited to see where she goes just in general in her career. I think she's going to have an amazing career.

In the meantime, Dacre Montgomery continues carving out his own path with independent projects, including his 2025 movie release , Went Up the Hill. But when Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 premieres for everyone with a Netflix subscription on November 26, he’ll be watching as a fan.