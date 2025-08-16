I’m Still Thinking About Sinners’ ‘Rocky Road To Dublin’ Scene, And This BTS Take On Filming It Makes Me Appreciate It Even More
This scene is so visceral.
Sinners is filled with plenty of amazing scenes that make it more than worth a viewing. From the mesmerizing and time-bending musical moment in the juke joint to the bloody final battle, Ryan Coogler’s vampire epic offers up spectacle with touches of cultural reverence. A moment from the film that’s truly injected with those two aforementioned elements is the “Rocky Road to Dublin” scene. I’ve been thinking about the well-staged sequence since I saw the movie, and some new details on its creation make me love it even more.
The “Rocky Road to Dublin” segment takes place after vampire Remmick (played perfectly by Jack O’Connell) and followers Lola and Burt convert a group of juke joint patrons into nocturnal blood-suckers. While Smoke, Annie and their remaining allies try to devise a way to deal with the supernatural creatures, Remmick performs the Irish folk song alongside his followers. Not only does the villain emphatically belt out the tune, but he dances to it as well.
All in all, this portion of the film is incredibly scored and well-choreographed. Jack O’Connell, in particular, deserves a lot of credit for his exceptional Irish jig. I imagined that landing those sharp dance moves was probably no small feat, and O’Connell confirmed that when he spoke with Rolling Stone. O’Connell explained during the interview that before principal photography on Sinners began, he worked with a dance instructor in London. Nevertheless, O’Connell did have to shake off a bit of rust:
Even after that prep, though, there was still the matter of actually filming the musical scene amid a night shoot. The thought of having to perform the dance amid a sea of supporting actors and extras may seem daunting. However, for the Skins alum, that portion of the shoot proved to be one of the most “transcendent” experiences of his career. The final result is a visceral scene that’s as electric as it is unsettling. Even O’Connell himself had to gleefully acknowledge how wild it was to film:
Sinners is a film that can certainly remind a cinephile why they fell in love with movies in the first place. And, by the sound of it, the fires of Jack O’Connell’s passion were further stoked by making this 2025 movie release. O’Connell’s upbeat feelings about getting to perform a song and dance on screen are infectious and give me a greater sense of appreciation for his commitment to his work:
Written by D. K. Gavan, “Rocky Road to Dublin” is just one of the songs that’ll leave you humming after seeing the critically acclaimed Sinners. There’s also “I Lied to You,” which an expert says is catchy due to the musical machinations of composer Ludwig Göransson. Quite frankly, when watching the film, it’s hard to resist the urge to stand up and start jamming to the tunes.
HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Those looking to enjoy the sights and sounds of Sinners should grab a subscription to HBO Max. The ad-supported plan costs $9.99 a month, and there are other tiers to choose from as well. Customers can also save up to 20% by pre-paying for a whole year.
Of course, I could definitely never pull off an Irish jig as great as Jack O’Connell’s, so I’ll just stay in my lane when it comes to that. What I will continue to do, though, is enjoy O’Connell’s big musical moment whenever I watch Sinners. On that note, anyone with an HBO Max subscription can stream the film now. Let’s also hope that, at some point, Ryan Coogler’s latest movie is re-released in theaters so that fans can enjoy the dancing, singing and blood-sucking in glorious, 70mm IMAX.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.